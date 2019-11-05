Jeff Sili

Sili

Incumbents won the only three contested races in Caroline County on Tuesday.

Bowling Green District incumbent Jeffery Sili defeated challenger David Upshaw, 936–655, in the only contested Board of Supervisors race. Mattaponi District School Board member Nancy Carson beat challenger Jamey Lewchanin, 776–572.

Revenue Commissioner Mark Bissoon won re-election over challenger Sandra Stevens 4,120–3,975.

The Port Royal District seat on the School Board will be held by Calvin Taylor, who was the only candidate to seek the seat held by Tinka Harris, who did not seek re-election.

All other members of both the School Board and Board of Supervisors won re-election with no challengers, as did Sheriff Tony Lippa, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Mahoney and Treasurer Elizabeth Curran.

Cynthia Smith will represent the county on the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adele Uphaus–Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments