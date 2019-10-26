Virginia's 28th House District has been sending Republicans to Richmond since 1982. In half of the general elections since then, Democrats didn't even field a candidate. When they did, their nominee was almost always routed.
But this year, Democrats believe they have a chance for a victory that could shift the balance of power in the House of Delegates.
The party's nominee, Josh Cole, nearly defeated Republican Bob Thomas in a close race in 2017. When the polls closed, Thomas had won the seat representing parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg by only 73 votes.
In a June 11 primary election, former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde defeated Thomas by 143 votes to earn the GOP nomination. After Cole's strong run two years ago—despite a meagerly funded campaign—he was renominated without any party opposition.
Democrats have poured money into the race in hopes of capturing the seat and swinging a 51-49 GOP edge in the House in their party's favor.
"This is one of the marque races in Virginia right now," said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. “The 51-49 legislature creates an environment where the closest races of 2017 are likely to be the decisive races of 2019.”
Farnsworth said if Republicans retain control, the policy environment of 2020 will look a lot like it is now. If Democrats win the House and the Senate, though, it will be the first time in 20 years that the party will control both chambers at the same time.
“And with a Democratic governor, that creates an opportunity for far more liberal legislation than has been considered by the legislature in previous years," said Farnsworth. “Virginians can expect more critical treatment of Dominion Energy and more pro-environmental legislation.
"You might also see local options on Confederate monuments, more funding for education, and other Democratic policy preferences that have been held up in Republican majority committees for many years," said Farnsworth.
Cole grew up in the county, and is a 2009 graduate of North Stafford High School. Cole considers himself a “typical millennial,” and one who has had “quite a few jobs.”
Cole is the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of GCubed Inc., a government contractor headquartered in Stafford. He also serves on the Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent’s Equity, Diversity and Opportunity Committee, the Greater Fredericksburg Area Interfaith Council, and as president of the Stafford County NAACP. Cole is also an assistant pastor at Stafford's Union Bell Baptist Church.
Previously, Cole served as an academic advisor for Liberty University, as a behavior aid in the Richmond public school system, as a staff member for the clerk of the state Senate, and served as the chief of staff for a state delegate.
Cole said while working at the state Senate, he became discouraged with local representatives.
“It bothered me how we had local elected officials who would tell the constituents I'll support this, I’ll vote for this, vote for that, and go into subcommittee meetings where votes are not recorded and do the opposite,” said Cole. “Then the lobbyists come in and they do exactly what lobbyists tell them to do.”
Cole said he feels people are struggling in Stafford and Fredericksburg because of things going on in Richmond.
“To me, it's always been what's going on at the local level,” Cole said. “I wanted to fight for people who didn't have a voice, for single mothers, for people who are just barely getting by, and for people who had a wrong hand dealt to them in life, those who don't have fair representation in Richmond.”
Cole, whose top issues are improving transportation in the region, education and healthcare, also wants to ensure constituents succeed, “regardless of their religious background, where they come from, or their sexual orientation.”
Milde grew up in Occoquan and attended Prince William County public schools. He graduated from Woodbridge High School and moved to Stafford County 32 years ago. He began his career in politics in 2000 by serving on several county committees, then defeated Kandy Hilliard in 2005 for the Board of Supervisors seat representing the Aquia District.
Milde is president and owner of CIP Finishes, an apartment remodeling business that furnishes and installs finishing hardware in multi-family residential communities from Virginia Beach to Baltimore.
“As my business grew, I became more aware of government’s outsized influence on our economy and on the ability of businesses to succeed,” he said. “My interest grew as I watched our local government fail to protect Crow’s Nest. That drove me to run for supervisor in 2005.”
Milde served as a supervisor for 12 years, and successfully pushed to preserve Crow's Nest, a 3,000-acre natural area along Potomac Creek in the eastern portion of the county.
Milde has served on a variety of committees and boards in the region during his political career, including 11 years as a board member of the Virginia Railway Express and 10 years on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Milde is campaigning on his “ability to get results, to improve people’s daily lives” and his “vast experience” with transportation issues. He also favors increased funding for education and improving the quality of life in the region.
“I know how much decisions made in Richmond can affect the quality of life in Stafford and Fredericksburg,” said Milde. “Our region must be represented by someone who will focus on quality of life issues like transportation.”
As of Sept. 30, Milde had raised $645,441 for this campaign and had a balance of $21,127, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The same source reports Cole had raised $642,304 and had a balance of $286,191 for the same period
While fundraising for both candidates appears to be running neck and neck, the pool of donors differs significantly.
The bulk of Milde’s donations—nearly $530,000—comes from loans Milde made to his own campaign. His largest personal donation in Virginia ($15,250) came from the president and CEO of a Stafford consulting firm. The GOP nominee had only two out-of-state donations totaling $1,500.
Some of Cole’s big-dollar donations include $95,133 from the Democratic Party of Virginia, $40,000 from Clean Virginia Chairman Michael Bills, and $25,000 from Democracy PAC, a political action committee created by Democratic mega-donor George Soros.
While the Democrat has raised $313,909 in Virginia, 26 percent of his total came from out of state and an additional 14 percent came from Washington, D.C. Of those out-of-state donations, the biggest are from Calif. ($83,474), Maryland ($14,132), N.Y. ($14,105) and Washington State ($12,413).
“The huge amounts of money going into this district speak to the conviction among Democrats and Republicans around the commonwealth that this race matters a lot, that it's still quite close,” said Farnsworth.
But Cole isn’t just counting on cash to help push him over the victory line.
On Oct 22, the liberal advocacy group People For the American Way brought actor and political activist Alec Baldwin to Stafford to stump for both Cole and 28th District state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid. The following day, actress Connie Britton posted her message of support for Cole on social media, which Cole reposted and commented, “When you decide to run for public office you never know where your support will come from.”
After a decade of deficit spending, with tipping rates below cost to Miles contributors Milde lied about every aspect of his toxic tire incinerator at the landfill.
Neither you nor I live in the 28th District. But I would say Milde has much more experience than an Exec Asst. My friends in the 28th District want Milde b/c he is someone who can hold his own in Richmond. He's strong, and doesn't get walked on. Quite a contrast to his opponent.
Cole held his own well in the debate I saw. Some might say he won.
After a decade of deficit spending Milde lied about every aspect of his scheme to develop a 100 ton per day tire incinerator at the regional landfill.
In 2013 Milde's motion reduced the Residential Transportation Impact Fees from $5,427 per house to $2,999 per unit. The motion also had a clause that gave developers a year to submit plans to be exempt from the fees, giving them a free ride.
At one time Developers would proffer $15,000 per unit for transportation, but thanks to Milde developer now proffer the $2,999 impact fee instead.
Milde's initiatives have Profligated Stafford's Local Transportation revenue to the point that there is little local money left for Road Improvements.
I thought you Democrats were all about "affordable housing." Who do you think PAYS for those fees? It SURE isn't the developer. Taxes and fees like this are ALWAYS passed through to the customer, so you are apparently in favor of making housing LESS AFFORDABLE.
Good for us all to know.
I see you are trying to label me as a Democrat, but I'm an independent. I ran twice as an Independent and never was endorsed or took money from a political party. I despise Party politics and don't believe candidates for local office should be party endorsed. No one party has all the answers. I don't see issues as Democrat or Republican. I see issues as just that issues.
Some developers pay $45,000 per unit in proffers and some developers pay zero. There is absolutely no difference in the sales price of the houses, because it's all market driven. The only difference is that one developer will make a huge profit, while the other developer shares some of that profit with the County to help pay for the impact to schools, roads and community facilities.
The Stafford Board of Supervisors has approved about 1,000 apartments in the last six years. The Board just approved 71 townhouses in September at Cherry view landing next to Old Forge. At least the townhouses are going to be owner occupied.
None of those 1,000 apartments are going to be affordable, because the rents are going to be at least $1,100 + a month for a one bedroom. There isn't much a local Board can do. I don't know what the solution is. Housing is market driven.
As a landlord in two states, I know first hand about the rental market. There's a high demand, which make rents go up. I don't see a way to stop it. Flooding the market with cheap housing is just going to bring more people here faster creating all sorts of problems. 400 apartments can be built and occupied in less than three years. A 400 house subdivision typically will take 10 years.
Stafford has an owner occupancy rate of about 80%. Owner occupied housing is maintained better and has a lower crime rate. Changing the demographics of our County by adding more apartments, which Milde has done, will also lower the median income, so we will not be one of the richest Counties. Apartment rezonings will low proffers will create high impacts without enough mitigation other than raising taxes.
Milde destroyed Stafford's Transportation fund!
All 5 localities that border Stafford have a Business license and tax. Stafford does not currently have a business license, but is the only locality that has a Merchants Capital Tax.
In 2008 BPOL was dedicated by ordinance to the Transportation fund to pay for the 2008 voter approved Transportation Bond Referendum.
In 2008 Stafford Stafford voters overwhelmingly approved a Transportation Bond Referendum. Voters received a brochure that the Business Professional Occupation License (BPOL) revenue would pay for the bonds without a tax increase.The brochure had the following language.
"If the bond passes, what will it cost?
The County has five revenue streams dedicated to transportation, including gasoline sales tax, state redecoration tax, interest earnings, BPOL (Business Professional Occupational License), and transportation impact fees. Sufficient funds are projected to be available from these sources to pay the debt service for these bonds. Should these, in turn, be insufficient, money would come from the General Fund."
In 2010 after collecting thousands of campaign dollars to get rid of BPOL in the 2009 election, Milde motioned to eliminate BPOL and replace it with the Merchants Capital Tax. The elimination of BPOL revenue from the Transportation fund was a key factor that has hindered road improvement projects.
2009 Aquia District Milde votes 1,857
2008 Aquia District Transportation Bond votes 3,204
The true story on how Paul Milde won his first election.
In 2003 a group of Conservationist got together to lobby the State and Stafford Government to save Crow's Nest. Public informational meetings were held and two leaders emerged from the Group Cecelia Kirkman andPatricia Kurpiel. Those were the two leaders that worked with the Sierra Club rallying the public and the Board of Supervisors into supporting preservation of Crow's Nest.
Around 2004 Cecelia Kirkman founded the http://savecrowsnest.org/website. Kirkman made it a point to lead Crow's Nest supporters to speak at every Board meeting. The Stafford Board of Supervisors got the message and most of them were in support of Saving Crow's Nest , but the County needed money. Around 2004 Former Aquia Supervisor Kandy Hilliard went to Richmond and was able secure $10 M in state grants to use toward the purchase of Crow's Nest.
In 2005 an email went around that said please sign up to the official Save Crow's Nest website at http://savecrowsnest.com/ . Thinking that this was Kirkman's group I forwarded the email to about 100 people on my email list and they forwarded it to their friends and so on. The site asked for donations and many people were fooled into giving to the website thinking they were giving to Kirkman's group.
Then all of a sudden after we've been lobbying to save Crow's Nest for years this guy that we never seen before named Paul Milde came out and claimed he was the founder of Save Crow's Nest. He fooled hundred's of us into giving money and email addresses to his phony .com group instead of the original .org group. Many of us felt betrayed and felt that Milde took our money under false pretenses and we wanted our money back, but I believe Milde used that money to fund his 2005 campaign. Campaign records show that Milde lent his 2005 campaign $87,000.
Milde refused to give people their money back and boldly said that the .org group was democrat and his group was for everyone, but that was a lie. Milde hijacked the .org group with his .com group and used the email list of hundreds of people that he collected for his campaign along with thousands of dollars that he collected from his phony website.
Loaded with cash and an email list of many people in the Aquia District, Milde was able to launch a vigorous campaign for the Aquia District GOP primary. He had two opponents that were popular and had name recognition, but the resources that Milde gathered from his .com website gave him a distinct advantage to win the GOP primary.
After Milde won the GOP primary Milde's opponents found out that he was a convicted felon. Many republicans were upset with Milde to learn of his convictions after people voted in the primary, but eventually supported him in the general election.
My friends this is the true story of how convicted Paul Milde was able to get elected to the Stafford Board of Supervisors.
Paul Milde wants nothing but the best for this area.. if you can’t see that then something wrong with your thought process. He strides to do what this community needs not just what they want to hear. Vote for Milde he for sure will have my vote!
Eyes wide shut, brain in neutral.
I support all of that, I would vote for him in a heartbeat.
I also had an interesting read after searching "Paul Milde felony" and found an article posted on Fredericksburg.com when he ran in an earlier race.
Here say.
https://www.fredericksburg.com/news/local/study-finds-lack-of-affordable-housing-for-low-income-seniors/article_f2ad52d8-b0bd-59a6-a2b4-162c54ef1170.html
A litmus test for both candidates. Read the last last break of todays center piece article!
The one that plagues Stafford is, the powers that be have turned their belly up to developers, who will not, I repeat, will not do anything substantial for senior citizens.
Why would they? there is no profit in giving more to a community while digging into their profits with little tax revenue from the elderly, this place is truly a cluster Ville where one has to meet the northern VA's threshold for median income to live in Stafford?
As to where each candidate stands on this, one is known by the track record, the other, welcome to the world of politics. I suggest both candidates have a talk with Mr. Green. With so little sway in the voting numbers, one vote could change the scene and with that, the future of the commonwealth's identify. Vote informed, people.
What is Milde's track record? Would be nice to read a bit about that.
Paul Milde is a decent guy. We may agree to differ on issues, thats fine, we live under the rule of law and or allowed to express our opinions in an adversarial Modus operandi. though this election is about the best candidate, that I leave for you to decide, your old enough to see the big picture. My only point is how senior citizens are able to survive in this area, when all is driven for the young to thrive in. Cost of living chases away the seniors. since, to the best of my knowledge, this question has not be posed to each candidate. Perhaps the public is curious how each would react to such a question.
Decent for a twice convicted felon?
Wow. In spite of every effort for the author to present a neutral picture of this race, the facts speak for themselves. They can't hide it, Cole is bought and paid for by OUT OF STATE interests who are trying to destroy the nation, one district at a time. As usual, the Democrats completely miss the irony, guilty of the very accusations they make of their opponents. George Soros is not your friend, but you can send him packing at the polls on November 5th with your vote for Paul Milde!
baloney. And what is your issue with Soros?
"baloney."
I love it when you attempt to reply to my comments. I couldn't write more ineffective rebuttals if I were sitting at your own computer.
[thumbup]
Out of state money does not belong in local elections. I dont want people from outside the state deciding our future. I'm sure you'd have a problem if Milde received money from Trump. Or, do you have no issues with that?
I din't see any George Soros donations to Cole. Please show me where you got that from?
Of course you don't. You can't handle the truth.
https://truepundit.com/soross-new-pac-drops-625000-on-virginia-democrats-ahead-of-pivotal-elections/
https://www.vpap.org/donors/348905-democracy-pac/
The PAC money that is donated does not specify in the report where it came from. Both candidates took PAC money. I don't know the breakdown of where it came from or even which candidate took more.
Milde loaned his campaign $535,069.49 He will be able to pay himself back with campaign money that flows in after the election. In other words a stealth donor campaign. We will not know how it's funded until after the election.
Milde will end up spending nearly $1.5 M for a job that pays $60 K in a two year term.
I don't believe Cole has any loans.
BTW,George Soros funded Trump Tower in Chicago.
http://moneymorning.com/2016/03/02/this-little-known-trump-soros-connection-will-surprise-you/
Joe, Soros contribution also stated in this article.
I see the article says Soro gave PAC money. I was referring to the Campaign finance reports. Nobody truly knows where PAC money or even Campaign money comes from. A PAC can give money to one campaign committee and that candidate can give the money to another candidate and so on. The VA DCC or the VA RCC can receive money from PACs and give it to candidates. There's defiantly a need for Campaign finance reform. I just don't know how the 5 to 4 Supreme Court ruling on Citizen United impacts campaign finance reform.
