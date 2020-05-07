A mobile app that helps users locate essential home supplies is gaining popularity in the Fredericksburg region.
Since early April, nearly 500 users in the area have downloaded the OurStreets shopping app that shows which retailers in the region have hand sanitizer, fresh produce, toilet paper and numerous other sought-after home essentials in stock.
The app also lets users know when supplies have completely run out before shoppers head out to make a purchase.
“This is all about helping the community and helping them safely finding the supplies they need,” said OurStreets CEO Mark Sussman.
Sussman, who monitors the data generated from his app, said he has seen consistent reporting in the Fredericksburg region by app users at a rate of over two dozen reports per day at about 15 area retailer stores. In addition to keeping an eye on inventories, Sussman said the information is also helpful in combating the COVID-19 virus within the community.
“We don’t want people going to the store unnecessarily and we don't want crowding,” said Sussman. “If you know before you go to the store what items are available and what to expect when you get there, it's more likely you won't make multiple or unsuccessful trips.”
Sussman cited a recent example of a shopper who thought they had found hand sanitizer at a local Walmart, based on the available quantity shown on the Walmart app. After arriving at the store, the shopper didn’t find the hand sanitizer, but opened the OurStreets app and found the product at another nearby store.
“The Walmart app is less reliable in this scenario,” said Sussman. “OurStreets data is from people looking on the shelves and telling us what's there, where Walmart’s is based on their inventory, and that’s only updated once or twice a day.”
The OurStreets app is free and simple to use, but it does require public input to make it successful. It’s functions are similar to the popular navigation app Waze and the business directory service Yelp. Each rely on a community-driven, crowdsourced data platform, which means, user input is critical to make the app work effectively for all users.
Sussman said right now, only 5 percent of the app’s users are sharing information, leaving 95 percent of the app’s users simply taking the information that’s available. He said by increasing the number of sharers, the app’s database will increase exponentially.
“If we're able to get 15 to 20 percent of the users to actually contribute information to the platform, the information will be so much more useful for a greater number of people,” said Sussman.
The process of uploading data to the app takes less than a minute and it doesn’t have to be done in the store. A reminder is sent to app users about an hour after they are finished shopping asking them to report their findings. Sussman said it’s a similar notification that Uber passengers receive to rate their driver following a ride.
“While shopping, just take a mental checklist of the things you see in the store and when you get home, report your findings—none, a few or plenty—for others to see,” said Sussman. “It takes less than a minute.”
For those who want to report their findings at the store, the phone’s GPS automatically pinpoints the users’ location and photos of full or empty shelves can also be included with the update.
The OurStreets app was originally launched in January for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users to use in and around Washington, D.C. to report dangerous driver behavior, bad roads, or poorly parked e-scooters. Over 5,000 people downloaded the app following the initial launch.
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the app was updated to include pre-loaded icons of essential home items to allow users to track, report and find those supplies in neighborhood stores.
Sussman now reports over 40,000 downloads of the app have been made nationwide.
“We’ve had reports from all 50 states, but our biggest concentration, about 40 to 50 percent, is in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, up to Baltimore and over to Annapolis,” said Sussman.
Sussman said a major update to the app is coming soon. The current version allows users to inventory items individually, which requires swiping through multiple screens. The latest update combines all of the essential items onto one screen, which significantly streamlines the reporting process for users.
