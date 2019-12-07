The regret will haunt Michelle McGinnis the rest of her life.
She wishes she’d known how to help her younger brother, Bryan, as he struggled with drugs. She saw how much he wanted to beat his need for heroin and be there for his five kids.
She researched rehabilitation programs and was repeatedly frustrated when insurance wouldn’t cover one aspect of his treatment or another, deeming it medically unnecessary. After he managed to get into, and finish, one such program, the facility offered to put him on suboxone, a drug that reduces a person’s cravings for opioids. It’s part of medication-assisted treatment, or MAT.
Her family told him to turn it down.
“We had that attitude of why would a person want to trade one drug for another?” McGinnis said. She didn’t know it “was considered the gold standard at the time.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration describes MAT as an effective way to help people stay off drugs, when paired with counseling and behavioral therapies.
“If my family and I had been more educated,” she said, “my brother would be alive today.”
‘A FIGHTING CHANCE’
Bryan McGinnis, 42, lived in Hampton and died in a gas station bathroom in October 2015, less than 18 hours after he finished a 30-day rehabilitation program. He went to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting the night he left rehab, called his sponsor and talked about the steps he needed to take.
His sister believes he was predisposed to addiction. She later found a worksheet on which Bryan had written he was an addict before he ever took his first drink.
His compulsive need for a fix compelled him to call a drug dealer on the way to work that autumn day. His body couldn’t tolerate the same amount of heroin he’d used before, and the batch he got was laced with fentanyl.
No one knows how long the chef and business owner—the free spirit who loved to laugh and play pranks on others—was dead before a customer found him.
While Michelle McGinnis spends her days dispensing information as Spotsylvania County’s director of community management, telling the world what happened to her brother is another matter. She stressed that’s she’s speaking in a personal capacity, not a professional one, because she wants to educate others about treatment options.
“MAT is only part of a successful recovery,” she said. “The patient still needs to work an honest program, and it won’t guarantee their survival, but at least it gives them a fighting chance.”
CAN’T HELP THE DEAD
Those who work in facilities that provide MAT, along with counseling and therapy, are well aware of the stigma attached to their programs, said Melissa Brown, community engagement coordinator at Pinnacle Treatment Centers in Spotsylvania. The traditional thought is people aren’t ready for treatment if they still need to use something, she said.
“But the truth of the matter is, you can’t help somebody if they’re dead,” Brown said. “If we can’t get them in the door and start moving them toward recovery by getting their brain stabilized on a medication like methadone or suboxone, then they’re going to be dead.”
Federal and state governments have realized the same sobering reality as more than 702,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses since 1999. Recent reports showed that Fredericksburg ranked fifth statewide in its rate of fatal overdoses between 2007 and 2018.
Agencies have started applying money to MAT-related programs in an effort to stop the deaths. Medicaid expansion into Virginia helped clients in recovery by paying for treatment that helped them get off opioids.
Since October 2017, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has offered MAT through funding from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. The grant, which RACSB has received for two fiscal years, covers the cost of suboxone, as well as counseling and therapy for 90 days.
More than 180 patients have sought help, which starts with a same-day assessment and includes being screened by a doctor. Case managers help patients get Medicaid or insurance approval or work on other payment options after the initial period.
Patients have to come to RACSB offices daily for their dose of suboxone—a film that melts on the tongue—and they’re required to attend individual and group therapy sessions.
“It’s a very stringent program,” said Pat Bischoff, RACSB’s clinic coordinator.
Patients have to change their habits beyond using drugs, said Jeremy Burton, a peer recovery specialist at RACSB who used suboxone to beat his own addiction to heroin. He shares his story with patients, telling them they need a village of support.
“It’s something that I didn’t realize when I got sober. I still had the same decision patterns I had when I was using drugs,” Burton said. “Being in a community, I had people around me who were like, ‘Man, that might not be a good idea.’ ”
But before people can change, they’ve got to stop using, especially when drugs they’re seeking may be mixed with the deadly chemical fentanyl.
“Most drugs are a white powder, and you don’t know if the white powder is baking soda or cocaine or fentanyl,” said Carmen Greiner, a counselor with Lighthouse Counseling of Fredericksburg. “Folks with addiction problems are so desperate, they take everything.”
‘THE WORST THING EVER’
When used for medical purposes, opioids reduce the feeling of pain by changing the messages sent to the brain.
But chronic use of opioids changes the wiring of the brain, according to the National Institutes of Health, resulting in intense cravings and compulsive usage.
Trying to get off the drugs creates a condition called “dopesickness” and withdrawal symptoms that are worse than anything 40-year-old Trina Williams of Stafford County ever experienced. And she’s known pain, both physical and emotional.
“I went through cancer twice and lost my son [who died at age 3 from heart problems], but I could not fight those withdrawals myself,” Williams said. “It’s a monster.”
Williams, a nurse, was prescribed pain pills after complications from labor and continued the medicine during treatment for thyroid cancer. She never drank or experimented with drugs when she was younger, and was shocked to realize she was addicted.
Her usage never spiraled into using needles or snorting, as can sometimes happen. She took pills. When she tried to quit, the withdrawals—the body aches and cramps, the chills and sweats, an intense flu-like feeling—propelled her to take more to avoid the symptoms.
“People don’t understand that until they go through it, that it’s not that we want to be high,” she said. “We’ve gotten to the point that being sick is the worst thing ever.”
HER EXORCISM
If pain pills were the demon that changed every aspect of Williams’ life, resulting in the loss of her family, home and job, then suboxone was her “exorcism,” she said.
“It changed everything,” Williams added.
The suboxone curbed her cravings and kept her from withdrawal sickness. She started a daily dosage of 8 milligrams in October 2018 after joining the RACSB program, and gradually tapered down to half that amount. She’s scheduled to drop to 2 milligrams this month.
She’s debating whether to continue the low dosage indefinitely. No treatment center advocates that patients be on medication-assisted treatment the rest of their lives, but therapists and clinicians say they’d rather people stay on a substance like suboxone than use illicit drugs again.
The reason Williams is questioning the long-term use is the same one that kept Michelle McGinnis and her family from seeking it for her brother.
Relatives tell Williams that suboxone “is government drug dealing,” she said. “I hear it all the time.”
She tries to explain that she’s taking a medication.
“It’s just like the person who wants to stop smoking—they get a nicotine patch. Or somebody who’s overweight, who’s taking something to curb their appetite,” Williams said. “We’re taking something for our disease.”
