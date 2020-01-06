One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Stafford County, authorities said.
White Oak Road has been closed to allow a helicopter to take one victim to a trauma center.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello reports the roadway is shut down in the vicinity of Little Whim and Ringgold roads following the accident, which was first reported at 12:31 p.m.
This report will be updated.
