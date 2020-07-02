If fireworks sales are an indicator, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be hampering the spirits of those in the Fredericksburg area preparing to celebrate Independence Day.
“We’re booming right now. Business is great,” said Adam Khan, regional manager of Tri-State Fireworks. The Manassas-based company has 20 bright yellow fireworks stands situated at shopping areas and other busy locations throughout the Fredericksburg region and a total of 50 statewide.
Khan, whose stands opened 10 days ago, said fireworks retailers in other parts of the country alerted his company two weeks ago that business is already exceeding expectations, and Virginia fireworks stands should expect similar results for this Fourth of July.
“People are coming out of quarantine; they want to celebrate their country,” said Khan. “Now, with everything canceled in the area, we’re already experiencing almost Fourth of July numbers across the board before the holiday weekend at most of our stands. This is an unprecedented volume that we’re experiencing.”
With the exception of a fireworks display scheduled Saturday night at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ stadium beginning at 9:30 p.m., and another at Lejeune Field at Marine Corps Base Quantico at 9:15 p.m., all area localities have canceled their annual Fourth of July shows. The closures have resulted in large numbers of customers heading to area fireworks stands.
“People mention the closures, but it hasn’t been the primary motivation for people buying,” said Khan. “They’re coming here to see if we have bottle rockets and when we tell them we don’t, they buy something else.”
Khan said sales are already up 200 percent from the same period last year, and he expects sales to go even higher over the weekend.
“The biggest seller is the Shazam; it’s a fountain,” said Evelyn Frields, 19, of Fredericksburg. “It goes 10 to 12 feet. It’s going to make it happen.”
Frields, who works as a sales associate at the Tri-State Fireworks stand in the 2000 block of Plank Road in Fredericksburg, said she’s also sells large numbers of “The Super Sword.” This handheld fountain device shoots a white fountain with red and green sparklers.
“Kids love it and it’s safe for them,” said Frields, who is also a linguistics major at the University of Virginia.
After some shoppers examine the inventory at Khan’s sales stands, some occasionally inquire about a possible secret stash of more potent explosives.
“One of the most common questions is—do we sell the ‘good stuff,’ the mortars, Roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s ... stuff like that,” Khan said. “Every day, we have 10 to 15 people asking for those at each of our stands.”
According to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs’ State Fire Marshal’s Office, only fireworks permitted in the Code of Virginia can be legally sold, possessed or used within the commonwealth. They include sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents and caps for pistols, or pinwheels. Possessing, selling or using illegal fireworks can result in a fine up-to $2,500, or up-to one year in jail.
Prohibited in the state for consumer sales are firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other devices that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles into the air.
“That’s anything that flies off of the ground,” said Frields. “In Virginia, we’re pretty strict.”
Frields said customers frequently tell her they can get “real fireworks” in other states within a reasonable drive from Virginia.
“They tell me they can get them in West Virginia or Pennsylvania, but, in Virginia, nothing that moves, flies or explodes is sold here,” said Frields. “This is all fountains and sparklers.”
Nearby West Virginia and Pennsylvania do allow residents to purchase “consumer grade” fireworks, which include firecrackers, Roman Candles, bottle rockets, helicopter and aerial spinners, multi-aerial mine and shell devices, aerial shell kits and similar products.
“In Virginia, the only approved ones are ‘safe and sane’ fireworks,” said Khan. “This includes ground-based fountains, sparklers, noisemakers and smoke bombs. In Virginia, we have very strict fireworks laws.”
Khan said fireworks are evaluated by the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory, the only independent third-party testing and certification service for both manufacturers and U.S. importers to assure each product complies with state requirements.
“Everything we get is tested and safe, as long as there’s adult supervision,” said Khan.
But not everyone abides by the rules, or takes safety precautions seriously, when it comes to fireworks.
“Typically, on July Fourth, we get a lot of calls for illegal fireworks,” said Joe Cardello, Stafford County’s fire chief.
Cardello said with Friday being the official holiday this year, his department anticipates a lot of activity Thursday, Friday and throughout the entire weekend, and a lot of complaints from residents who don’t share their neighbors’ zeal for fireworks.
“It’ll be all hands on deck,” said Cardello. “We’re gearing up for a busy weekend. The fire marshals will be out.”
Cardello said fireworks account for high numbers of burn and blast injuries, as well as personal property damage.
“We had three house fires in 2018 caused by fireworks discarded in trash cans that were later placed in garages,” Cardello said. “We just need people to be safe.”
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, after fireworks complete their burning, the device should be doused with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before being discarded to prevent a fire. The commission also reports on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July Fourth holiday.
Khan said the last thing his sales representatives want to do is to create an unsafe condition for anyone.
“We want people to safely celebrate the holiday with their family and friends and safety is always our primary priority,” said Khan. “People are really excited to get out of the quarantine. We’re hoping we’ll have enough fireworks for everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.