Working from home in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak is not an option for first responders.
In fact, staying on the job around the clock, healthy and at full physical strength, is one of the biggest priorities for the region’s fire crews and law enforcement officers as they continue to protect and serve the needs of an uncertain public.
“My worry is about something spreading among us and our co-workers and our volunteers,” said Aaron Hoover, a member of Stafford County’s Potomac Hills Fire and Rescue unit. “We’re taking precautions and we don’t want to spread it or take it home.”
Like those in the fire and rescue field, Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Lee said law-enforcement officers take similar personal protection precautions when they begin their shifts, relying on credible sources for the latest official information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there that’s causing some of the uproar,” said Lee. “We have all been given resources to check information that’s a bit more valid, through the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health websites.”
Hoover said one of the first steps is ensuring the right safety gear is in place to help prevent exposure to the virus and that responders know what to expect when they arrive. Although dispatchers have always prescreened callers, they now ask about specific symptoms related to the coronavirus to warn responding crews of any potential health risks they might encounter.
Callers are asked if a fever is present, or if there are any signs or symptoms of respiratory illnesses, has there been contact with COVID-19 positive friends or family members, as well as their individual travel history.
Once on scene, even more questions are asked. Depending on the responses, responders may increase their level of protection.
“When we get there, the first thing I ask when I get to the door is, have you had contact with [a coronavirus patient] and have you been out of the state?” said Jayne Poellner, of Stafford’s Aquia Harbour Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Unless it is an emergency, both firefighters and law enforcement officers throughout the region maintain a distance of at least six feet from people they come in contact with. Some prefer even greater distances.
“In nonemergency situations, it’s best if they meet us outside instead of us going into the environment,” said Faith Gelinas, of Aquia Harbour Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Social distancing is also demonstrated in King George County, were Sheriff Chris Giles said his officers may request a home’s occupant to step outside to speak with officers once they arrive. If entry into the home is necessary, the deputy will also inquire about the health of those in the home.
When treating patients, Fredericksburg Deputy Fire Chief Mike Jones said his department uses as many disposable products as possible, including gloves, masks and certain breathing devices.
“Anything that we can use that effects the respiratory system, if it’s disposable, we use that verses something we would have to clean and reuse,” said Jones.
Even when not responding to calls, first responders are actively focused on the cleanliness of the equipment they use in daily operations.
In addition to cleaning vehicles after every call, fire and rescue personnel have adopted a premixed bleach solution to wipe down gear to help combat COVID-19, as opposed to ordinary antiseptic wipes.
“We do a detailed spot cleaning in the morning, more so than in the past,” said Hoover. “There’s more of a focus on that than before.”
Hoover also said disposable plastic covers and duct tape has been added their unit’s inventories to cover and protect equipment.
“If we have a COVID-19 patient, we cover equipment we’re not going to use during the call, including the entrance to the driver’s compartment,” said Hoover.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers conduct a detailed pre-shift and a post-shift checklist on their vehicles. Any time an individual is transferred, the vehicle is thoroughly cleaned.
“It’s a rule of thumb for law enforcement in general,” said Lee.
Law enforcement officers also wear disposable gloves when coming in close contact with individuals, have masks ready in their vehicles, frequently wash and sanitize their hands, and change out of their uniforms before going home after their shifts. The Fredericksburg Police Department and other agencies have issued protective gowns and masks to patrol officers in case they have to transfer COVID-19 patients.
Area public safety agencies have even limited the amount of foot traffic in their buildings, closing lobbies and restricting access to areas that were previously open to the public. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it was restricting access by people who had traveled to high-risk countries or areas of the United States in the past 14 days and suspended fingerprinting of the public.
Both fire, rescue and law enforcement officials said callers can help them respond to calls more efficiently by answering the questions about possible exposure or symptoms.
“That’s the first conduit for getting us the most accurate information,” said Lee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.