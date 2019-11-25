Four Locust Grove men have been arrested in a drug investigation in Orange County, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday. 

Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66; Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68; Bennie Donte Cook, 40; and Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41, were each arrested Thursday at three separate Flat Run Road residences in Locust Grove after search warrants were served, according to a Sheriff's Office release. Each is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Sarah Altman of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests followed a "multiple month investigation in the Flat Run area." Altman said all four men are being held in the Alexandria Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Investigator Stephen LaLuna at 540/661-5093.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

