COVID-19’s lethal impact on long-term care facilities has reached the Fredericksburg area, where four residents of Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center have died in an outbreak that’s infected 81 residents and workers.
Three residents died in the center off State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County and a fourth died at Mary Washington Hospital, said Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for Carriage Hill.
A family member of the fourth victim, a 77-year-old man who’d been in failing health, contacted The Free Lance–Star because she “wanted to make sure the community is aware that our local nursing home facilities are being impacted.” She asked not to be named.
The Carriage Hill outbreak is by far the largest in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
For three days in a row, the health district has reported the death of a Spotsylvania resident, and Wednesday’s report brought the local death toll to 22. But the tally includes only one of the four deaths from Carriage Hill. The other three haven’t been reported locally or added to the state website, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
The outbreak began 11 days ago when a resident being treated outside Carriage Hill tested positive for the virus, Eddy said. Health district officials and the National Guard showed up en masse on Friday to test everyone in the building.
Carriage Hill is still waiting for a few results, but Eddy said Wednesday that 55 residents and 26 staff members have confirmed cases so far.
The facility has 150 beds and is managed by Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, which has 12 homes across the state.
Eddy’s company also does marketing for Heritage Hall Nursing Home in King George, which had an outbreak last month, and both corporations agreed to disclose information about their cases. Long-term care facilities—just like grocery stores and fast-food restaurants—aren’t mandated to tell the public if they have an outbreak of the virus, and the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t identify them, saying their privacy is protected under state code as if they were individuals.
Meg Pemberton, an advocate for the elderly and a local nurse for 35 years, said it’s important to know what’s happening in an area’s long-term care facilities.
“At the end of the day, I think we do need to know,” she said, “particularly now that we’re in Phase 2 [of the reopening plan] and people are becoming less careful. They need to understand it’s in the community.”
Five of the health district’s 21 long-term care facilities have had outbreaks, but Balmes–John said she didn’t have information on whether others had reported deaths.
Like other skilled nursing facilities, Carriage Hill started restricting visitors when the pandemic began in March. It also stopped allowing residents to eat together or gather for group sessions, and it required staff to wear appropriate masks, gloves and gowns.
Twice a day, residents and staff are screened, Eddy said, and patients who test positive are isolated and cared for on a single contained unit.
Even with the precautions, staff members come into the building each day and leave when their shifts are done, and other health care workers visit. In addition, patients are often transferred to hospitals or other facilities for treatment.
“There’s so many sorts of ways in which the virus can kind of get in the door, so to speak,” Pemberton said. “And if you don’t stop it, as we know, it can spread like wildfire.”
The pandemic has demonstrated—from Italy and New York to Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond, where at least 39 people died—that seniors in long-term care facilities are by far the most vulnerable.
They already have underlying health conditions that put them at risk, and many may have cognitive issues that make it difficult to follow recommended guidelines, such as social distancing, wearing masks or even washing their hands regularly, Pemberton said.
And they’re living in close quarters and breathing the same air.
Since the outbreak, Carriage Hill has adopted several strategies, such as regular phone calls, video conferences and email and text updates, to keep families informed and connected with their loved ones, Eddy said.
The relative of the man who died Monday said the staff “was great at keeping in contact” with the family.
Still, the number of people infected shocked Pemberton, who said she’d been hearing some reports about cases but had no idea so many people were affected.
“My heart is going out to all of them and their families,” Pemberton said.
