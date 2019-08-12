Four Stafford County officials face opposition at the polls in November, as seats for the commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and treasurer are all up for grabs.
Commissioner
of the Revenue
Scott Mayausky has served as the county’s commissioner of the revenue since 1999 and faces two challengers on November’s ballot.
Independent candidate and Air Force veteran Paul Waldowski, a 29–year resident of the county, is centering his campaign on a mathematically–based tax assessment, versus the appraisal system used in the county.
Waldowski is a graduate of both the Community College of the Air Force and Oklahoma State University, as well as the University of Missouri-Rolla, where he received a graduate degree in computer science.
Democratic candidate Lorena Bruner is a business and higher education consultant who has been a resident of the county for 23 years. According to her social media page, Bruner is a military spouse and a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University.
Bruner’s website also reports the candidate will work to streamline the county’s assessment process, will promote affordable housing grants, will seek a personal property tax exemption for some veterans, will make some changes to budget compensation, and will propose rental relief plans for certain senior citizens.
Incumbent Mayausky is a graduate of West Virginia University and holds a master’s degree in government from Johns Hopkins University. He recently received a Cahn Fellowship for public service which enabled him to study state and local government at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass. In July, Mayausky completed the school’s senior executives in state and local government leadership program.
Mayausky said since being elected in 1999, he has “worked to build an assessment office that would meet the needs of our diverse community and the demands of the 21st Century. If elected I will continue to keep Stafford at the forefront of innovation and fiscal accountability.”
As of June 30, Mayausky, who is a Republican, had raised $11,484 for his campaign.
Neither Waldowski nor Bruner have raised any reported contributions.
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Elected in 2011, Republican Eric Olsen has been a prosecutor in Stafford County since 1989.
Olsen faces democratic challenger Julia Dillon, who opened a Fredericksburg law office in 2014, focusing on criminal defense work, juvenile affairs and civil commitment hearings.
According to her website, Dillon’s plan to address the illegal drug epidemic in the area will be “to work with treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement, and multidisciplinary teams.” The website also says the candidate will “make sure that prosecution policies are designed to reduce recidivism, provide help to addicts, and protect the community.”
Dillon, a Stafford native and resident of the county for the last six years, obtained her bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College and a Juris Doctor degree in 2004 from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.
As of June 30, Dillon’s campaign has raised $750.
According to Olsen’s website, the incumbent continues to address the underlying cause of crimes in the county, which has resulted in such programs as drug court, mental health treatment and veteran’s court.
In 2019, Olsen was appointed to the state’s Drug Court Advisory Committee.
A recipient of the Von Schuch Award for most outstanding Virginia prosecutor, Olsen has also earned a Children’s Protective Services award for outstanding service to abused and neglected children.
As of June 30, Olsen had raised $16,260.
Sheriff
Independent candidate Chad Oxley is challenging Republican Sheriff David Decatur.
Oxley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been a resident of the county since 1998. He retired from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in May as a master detective following 16 years of service.
During his county career, Oxley served on the dive team, the criminal enforcement team, bike patrol, the marine patrol unit and the crisis negotiations unit. Oxley also served as a detective in the drug enforcement unit and served the surrounding communities as a member of the Rappahannock regional gang, drug, and terrorism task force. Oxley also spent 10 years assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives Northern Virginia violent crimes task force.
Oxley is pursuing a degree in criminal justice and has raised $4,149 for his campaign.
Decatur, a Stafford County native and a 33–year veteran of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, also served in the U.S. Army.
First elected in November 2015, Decatur said he has enhanced school safety through the school safety task force, as well as implemented the now–annual active shooter countermeasures training program for all school employees to increase safety awareness for county teachers, bus drivers and students. Decatur also spearheaded efforts to enable deputies to use naloxone in the field for drug overdoses. The effort has resulted in saving nearly 100 lives, according to his campaign.
Decatur said he will continue to focus on increasing the safety and security for area residents by providing safer roads and driver education, and by enhancing programs such as the Domestic Violence Unit, as well as partnering with community agencies to provide education and services to those suffering from drug addiction and mental illness.
Decatur has raised $38,311 for his campaign.
Treasurer
Republican Laura Rudy has been a county resident since 1982 and has served as the county’s treasurer since 2008.
Prior to holding the office of treasurer, Rudy had a 28–year career in bank management and securities investment sales.
Rudy holds an associate’s degree in business and public management and holds numerous treasurer and finance certifications, both at the state and national level. She also served as president of the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia in 2016 and continues to serve on several statewide boards and committees.
If reelected, Rudy said she will bring new initiatives to the Treasurer’s Office that will streamline processes, increase efficiencies and enhance cost effectiveness to support and improve quality of life in the county.
Rudy’s campaign has raised $5,000.
Challenger Henry Thomassen is a former Exxon Mobil corporate officer who moved to Stafford County in 2016 following his retirement.
Thomassen, a Democrat, said he wants to “Bring 21st century money management to the office of the treasurer” and said he will “save the county $1 million annually through increasing revenue and better management of staff.”
If elected, Thomassen said he will donate his entire salary to charity.
As of June 30, Thomassen has raised $195.
Soil and Water
In addition to these four races, two candidates are also competing with an incumbent to lead the Tri-County City Soil Water Conservation District.
The district is a political subdivision of the state that focuses on natural resource problems and solutions. It encompasses the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, as well as the City of Fredericksburg.
Candidates Timothy Makee and John Howe are challenging incumbent Jeffrey Adams for the position.