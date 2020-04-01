All health care workers with the area’s two hospital systems will wear masks while on duty, whether or not they’re dealing with patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Spotsylvania Regional announced “universal masking” Tuesday night for all employees except those who don’t deal with patients and can observe the recommended 6-foot distance from others.
That’s not always possible “in the busy patient care environment,” said Spotsylvania Regional CEO David McKnight, and that’s why new guidelines were announced.
Mary Washington Healthcare is instituting the same policy Thursday at its hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, said Lisa Henry, marketing director.
“We are finding it challenging, as you can imagine, to source Level 1 surgical masks,” Henry said, “and it will only get harder” as national health officials consider the recommendation that all citizens wear masks in public.
Spotsylvania Regional, which is owned by HCA Healthcare, says its colleagues in the supply chain have said there’s enough personal protective gear, but local workers are still taking steps to conserve, including reusing and repurposing supplies, said Jael Cooper, marketing director.
Mary Washington Healthcare will start distributing homemade masks to associates on Friday. It’s also kicking off a “5,000 mask challenge,” asking the community to donate that many fabric covers for masks.
“We have received 1,637 to date,” Henry said on Wednesday, “which is amazing.”
Spotsylvania Regional is seeking donations of manufactured, approved masks, face shields and other protective gear from hardware stores, schools or other sources, but not does accept homemade mask covers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.