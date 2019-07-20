One woman was bitten by an insect and had an immediate reaction; another developed migraines two years after she walked through a field and found herself covered in ticks.
Colleen Merk of Stafford County and Kara Karl of Spotsylvania County eventually spent thousands of dollars each, as their symptoms intensified and morphed into other problems. Specialists from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to VCU Medical Center in Richmond tried to diagnose Merk, ruling out a stroke, multiple sclerosis and a rare inflammation of blood vessels.
But no one could explain why Merk’s left eyelid drooped, or why she had deteriorated to the point she couldn’t hold up her head, walk straight or even feed herself. After a neurologist at Johns Hopkins suggested she contact the National Institutes of Health because he couldn’t help her, Merk tearfully turned to her husband, Chris.
“I said I’m so sorry for leaving you with three kids, because at that point, I knew I was dying,” she said.
Merk and Karl eventually were diagnosed with Lyme disease. Each had suspected as much, and Chris Merk had mentioned at every appointment the mysterious insect bite—not from a tick, but a round, black bug—that seemed to trigger his wife’s symptoms in August 2014. He said his suggestion was dismissed by doctors who were more focused on their particular specialty than addressing all his wife’s symptoms.
The frustrations led Karl, as well as Merk’s husband and sister, Nancy Green of Ruther Glen, to search online for alternative measures. Colleen Merk was in no shape to do any research.
Each woman ended up traveling more than 1,000 miles across the country to undergo treatments which included the use of magnets, supplements to boost the immune system and various therapies to reduce inflammation and loosen toxins hiding in tissues.
Merk also revamped her diet. She limits her intake to food that a caveman might have consumed, and eats no dairy or gluten.
Karl, 54, said she feels better than she has in years. Merk, 44, acknowledged she’s a long way from the health she enjoyed five summers ago, but at least she can function again.
Their actions highlight the complexities of identifying and treating Lyme disease, often called the great imitator because it mimics other ailments. Diagnosing can be difficult because a tick bite can cause numerous infections, according to the National Capital Lyme Disease Association. At the Wisconsin center where she was treated, Karl’s “muscle response testing” indicated she had 24 different bacterial infections.
Even those with the disease can test negative on one of two conventional tests, ELISA or Western Blot, used by doctors, according to Lyme researchers. That causes three of every four patients to be misdiagnosed, according to a study by IGeneX, a California lab that tests for tickborne diseases.
More than a third of patients in the same group said they spent more than $10,000 trying to identify their illness.
Further complicating the matter is the way Lyme bacteria seems to hide in cells, only to surface later. While Karl experienced migraines two years after she found ticks, she didn’t feel extreme fatigue—as if she had the flu every day—for another two decades.
“Here’s the thing people don’t know,” Karl said. “You can get bitten by a tick and you can contract Lyme and all these other things, and as long as your immune system is working well, you may not have symptoms for decades. Then, something goes wrong and suddenly you have all these symptoms.”
DISEASE IS EXPLODING
Merk’s case, along with some other research, suggests that other insects carry Lyme, but the Centers for Disease Control puts the blame squarely on ticks.
“There’s no credible evidence that Lyme disease can be transmitted through air, food, water or from the bites of mosquitoes, flies, fleas or lice,” its website states.
Even with the misdiagnoses involved with Lyme, the CDC estimates that more than 300,000 people are treated each year for it. Local and state health departments reported a record number of tickborne diseases in 2017, and while they represent a fraction of the people sickened by bloodsuckers, the CDC says documented cases have tripled since the 1990s.
This week, Pentagon officials were ordered to investigate whether the Department of Defense experimented with ticks and other insects as biological weapons. Rep. Chris Smith, R–New Jersey, called for the inquiry, saying tickborne diseases were exploding and “Americans have the right to know” if the United States conducted experiments on the insects between 1950 and 1975.
If that sounds like an episode from “The X-Files,” Colleen Merk says her story might be good fodder for a TV investigation. As she ran out of traditional doctors, her husband and sister heard of others doing clinical trials with high-powered antibiotics, then later, of a therapist who dealt with Lyme-related anxiety.
The names and numbers of clinicians weren’t advertised, but whispered from one patient to the next. She visited offices in dark basements or those with no names or signs outside the building.
“It was like a secret society to get treatment for Lyme disease,” Merk said, who was given names of other clinicians only after those treating her seemed to trust her. “It was like a Dateline special.”
A ‘HEALTHY GAL’
By February 2016, when Merk heard about a place in Wichita, Kan., that had been treating Lyme patients for more than 20 years, her organs were shutting down from the amounts of antibiotics she’d been prescribed for the various symptoms she presented. She was nervous about naming the facility, Biologix Center for Optimum Health, because of past experiences.
After spending at least $50,000 on co-pays, tests and other treatments not covered by health insurance, Merk found help in Kansas. She’s flown there three times for vascular, lymphatic or light therapy, aimed at stimulating blood flow, reducing inflammation and helping the body heal so it can fight the infections on its own, her husband said.
She’d like to do local treatments, including massages and sauna therapy, weekly, but feels guilty spending the money. Her husband, an accountant, provides the sole source of income for the family, and the couple has two children approaching college age.
So, she sticks to her diet, even if that means she can’t even enjoy a barbecue at a neighbor’s house or order off the fast-food menu after a soccer game. She’d love a manicure, but avoids salons because the chemicals bother her. And she tries to stay as healthy as possible because she’s become immune to many antibiotics.
She and her family are aggravated by how little other doctors know about Lyme disease. One doctor at an urgent-care clinic noticed that was the only check mark on a list of health problems and told her, “You’re a healthy gal.” Another asked why she didn’t get the standard two-week treatment of doxycycline, an antibiotic, and be done with it.
Merk didn’t bother going over her expansive history of problems. All she could think was, “If you only knew.”
‘A LITTLE WOO WOO’
Karl was in her last semester of nursing school in 1987 when she walked through a field in Maryland and came out covered in ticks. She wasn’t the slightest bit concerned—she doesn’t remember ever hearing about tickborne diseases during her classes.
As the years passed and she developed migraines, then thyroid problems and later, constant fatigue, she moved more toward natural cures. Most medicines are based on plants used before prescriptions were available, she said.
The pharmaceutical industry just “changes a molecule so they can patent it and charge you hundreds of dollars for it,” she said.
Her changing attitude made her more open to LymeStop, the facility in Wisconsin she heard about last year on Facebook. There’s a five-month wait to be treated, and she and her family flew to the facility while her daughter was on spring break.
There, a doctor put ceramic magnets on her head and touched different muscles to determine which infections she carried. Each area had a different pressure point, similar to acupuncture, she said.
Karl said the magnets helped stimulate her body’s natural healing process and the natural supplements filled in the missing nutrients. Some patients can feel worse as their body’s immune system kicks in and kills the bacteria, which can release toxins as it dies. But her head felt clearer than it had in decades.
She returned in July and was treated for three remaining infections.
Karl realizes the treatment sounds “hard to believe” and not everyone will buy into it. But after what she’d spent on other co-pays, the out-of-pocket expense of $3,200 seemed more than affordable.
“I know it seems a little woo woo,” Karl said, “but all I know is it worked, and it wasn’t as expensive in the long run.”