Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw has received a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase equipment that will help get food to more than 1,100 people.
Funding came from the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program for rural areas. It will be used for a Generac 200kw generator to support a walk-in freezer and cooler used to distribute fresh foods to 28 pantries and meal preparation sites in six counties, including Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland, including Colonial Beach.
Healthy Harvest gets produce from local grocery stores, food drives and more than two dozen farmers who plant produce just for them on more than 75 acres, according to the USDA.
Originally called the Northern Neck Food Bank, the organization began in the back of a pickup truck in 2008, then two years later, volunteers began working with FeedMore and Central Virginia Food Bank as a redistribution organization.
In 2012, the food bank surveyed more than 5,000 clients and found that a person in one of every three households it served had Type I or II diabetes. In response, the food bank shifted its focus to to acquiring the most nutritious food available and developed the agricultural program, which has become its signature offering, according to the Healthy Harvest website.
The group also changed its name to reflect its mission of getting fresh produce grown in the fields of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula onto the tables of those who need it most.
Only the top-grade ears of corn or watermelons are selected at harvest time, leaving behind lots of edible fruits and vegetables that aren't the perfect size or shape. Often, the crops are plowed under or left to rot.
Working with farmers, Healthy Harvest puts volunteers in the fields to pick or "glean" what's left, a practice that goes back to biblical times. Then, it uses donated funds—and equipment such as the walk-in freezer and generator—to deliver the fresh food to partner pantries for distribution.
"Because of our gleaning and harvesting program, we do not have the challenge of securing fresh produce like many other organizations, we are only limited as to what we can pick from the fields," its website states.
As a result, at least 40 percent of the food Healthy Harvest provides monthly, to more than 12,700 clients, is fresh.
Healthy Harvest uses teams of volunteers of all ages to glean fields in Lancaster, Westmoreland and King & Queen counties from July to December. Those interested can contact Kathy Bergeron at 804/577-0246 or admin@hhfb.org.