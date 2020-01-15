Though the next president won’t be elected (or reelected) for another 10 months, absentee voting begins this week in the March 3 Democratic Presidential Primary.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot by mail at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or find the form to fill out for mailing to their local voter registration office at elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary, according to a news release from the Virginia Dept. of Elections.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons a voter can give to vote absentee in Virginia is at elections.virginia.gov/absentee.
In-person absentee voting will begin this Thursday, Jan. 16 in the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office on North Main Street. The office will be closed Friday and Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for voting in the March presidential primary is 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday Feb. 29.
The deadline for returning ballots by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday March 3, 2020.
Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office, the news release stated. For information on ID requirements, see elections.virginia.gov/voterid.
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
For information on the March 3, 2020 Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary or other election-related inquiries, see vote.virginia.gov or contact info@elections.virginia.gov or 800/552-9745.
According to Ballotpedia, as of January 2020, the following Democratic elected officials and notable public figures are running in the primary: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Democrats will select a presidential nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin July 13-16.
