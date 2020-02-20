A locally-led state bill seeking to make abortion doctors criminally liable for not assisting babies born alive has failed.
Sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, House Bill 227 was left in the House Courts of Justice Committee last week and was not advanced before the cross-over deadline.
The Born Alive Act would have required immediate medical attention at a hospital be given to babies surviving an abortion. Physicians failing to do so could have been found guilty of a class 4 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
As anti-abortion activists gathered in Richmond Feb. 13 for the Walk for Life, Freitas spoke passionately on the house floor in support of the measure.
He posted the video on his Twitter feed under the heading, “VA Democrats mock bill to protect abortion survivors.”
I carried the Born Alive Act to protect these children, many of whom are abortion survivors, from infanticide but Virginia Democrats mocked us for it. #VA07— Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) February 13, 2020
“The purpose of the Born Alive Act is to ensure that when a child is born under difficult circumstances, often times when they’re born as a result of a botched abortion, the medical care professionals in Virginia understand that we still expect them to do everything reasonable and within their power to save that child’s life,” Freitas said.
“I understand it is embarrassing for the abortion industry to admit that there is such a thing as abortion survivors … Their embarrassment does not negate their existence.”
Democrats said the Born Alive Act was not needed because it addresses infanticide, which is already illegal in Virginia. Freitas said that may be true and then repeated Gov. Ralph Northam’s controversial remarks last year regarding “having a discussion” between the doctor and mother after a failed abortion.
“You may get offended, but where is your offense on behalf of the child mentioned in this particular scenario? Do we not have an obligation to protect innocent human life, we would argue inside the womb, but don’t we all agree outside the womb?” Freitas said in his floor speech.
The local delegate said the bill would continue to come back “until we recognize that every child has a right to medical care even if it’s the result of a botched abortion.”
In Washington, the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on a similar measure, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, next week. The bill failed last year in Congress and was not supported by Virginia’s U.S. Senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
There is no existing federal law requiring doctors to provide medical care for infants who survive an abortion procedure, according to the National Review. As of 2014, 26 states mandated care for infants born after an attempted abortion, the conservative magazine reported.
Also last week, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a baby after an abortion attempt, according to the Associated Press.
“A child born alive who would somehow be killed, that would be murder. It would clearly be murder, there’s nobody doing that and if they do it they’re in jail,” said Democratic West Virginia State Senator Mike Romano in the article, adding that the bill “isn’t going to change anything.”
