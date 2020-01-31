Virginia localities would be able to impose local taxes on cigarettes of up to 40 cents a pack — on top of state taxes — under an emerging legislative proposal for equalizing local taxing authority between counties and city and town governments.
Local tobacco taxes are a potential bargaining chip as the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee considers Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal to raise the state tax on cigarettes from 30 to 60 cents a pack to help pay for his new initiatives for lowering health insurance premiums.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, is proposing to let local cigarette tax increases take effect in mid-2021 as part of legislation he has introduced to give counties equal authority as cities and towns to impose taxes on meals, lodging and admissions without voter referendums.
Currently, 120 localities levy cigarette taxes — 118 cities and towns, and two counties, Fairfax and Arlington. Hanger’s proposal would freeze those existing local tax rates, as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Senate finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, has asked the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study Hanger’s proposal immediately to assess its potential financial impact on local government.
“I wanted more information about what the local impact would likely be with various scenarios,” Howell said in an interview Thursday night. “They usually have a very fast turnaround. I’m counting on it because we don’t have much time.”
Howell said her preference is to “keep the governor’s 30-cent increase” and “don’t pass any of these other bills” that seek to raise state or local cigarette taxes.
For example, on Thursday, the Finance and Appropriations Committee killed a bill proposed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, to raise state tobacco taxes to $1.80 per pack for cigarettes statewide and up to 39% of the wholesale price of other tobacco products.
Senate Bill 852 also would have allowed all localities to levy taxes on cigarettes, with no cap on the rate imposed.
“From 30 cents to $1.80?” Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, asked incredulously. “Is there no middle ground?’
Howell reminded him of the governor’s proposed cigarette tax increase and a subcommittee recommendation not to advance the Ebbin and Boysko bill. The bill died on a vote of 11-1. Ebbin, who voted against the motion, asked Howell to form a working group to study the issue, but she advised him to refer it to the Joint Subcommittee to Study Tax Preferences.
Northam’s proposed budget also would increase the tax on other tobacco products from 10% to 20% of the manufacturer’s sale price. Together, the governor’s two proposals would raise about $250 million over two years.
Howell said later that she sympathizes with Ebbin and Boysko’s concerns about the health effects of tobacco products, which Howell called “purveyors of death.”
However, she said the issue carries “so many legal implications and political implications,” including the economic contributions of Altria Group, the Henrico County-based owner of Philip Morris USA, the country’s largest cigarette maker.
Former Sen. Walter Stosch, R-Henrico, who is registered as a lobbyist for Altria, said he could not comment on legislative proposals on behalf of the company. However, he said, “They can’t support increasing taxes on their products.”
Senate Bill 588, as Hanger originally introduced it, simply would have stated that “counties shall have the powers of taxation granted to municipal corporations.”
He is working on a substitute proposal with Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, who also had proposed a tax equalization bill, Senate Bill 484. Her bill now has been merged into his, with both senators as co-patrons.
Hanger said he has discussed the issue with House Finance Committee Chairwoman Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who introduced House Bill 785 with Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott. Their bill also would give counties equal power to cities to increase taxes on admissions, lodging, meals and cigarettes.
“We’re working together,” Hanger said.
