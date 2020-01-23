In a session dominated by debate over guns, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is again going to bat for home-schooled students.
For the second year in a row, the local delegate is chief patron of a measure that would allow children taught at home to participate in public school sports. Also known as the Tebow bill, House Bill 226 was referred Wednesday to a Virginia House of Delegates education subcommittee.
The measure is named for professional athlete Tim Tebow, who was allowed to play high school football in Florida while being home-schooled.
“I think this bill absolutely does have a chance of passing,” Freitas said on Wednesday. “Every parent—whether they choose to home-school their children, send them to public schools, or private schools—pays the same taxes to fund our public schools. We should be extending the same after-school opportunities to home-school students that we extend to all of our students in public schools.”
The bill failed last year in committee. Education lobbyists oppose the measure because they say it would take away control from local school districts, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last year.
Nearly 37,000 students were home-schooled statewide in the 2018-19 academic year, including 353 in Culpeper County, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Other measures of which Freitas is chief patron in the 2020 session is one that would remove the requirement for a concealed-carry permit for gun owners already legally authorized to openly carry a gun. His House Bill 224 was referred to the Committee on Public Safety.
“This would apply to anyone that is legally allowed to own a firearm in Virginia,” Freitas said. “The way the system is currently set up in Virginia, anyone that is allowed to legally own a firearm is automatically allowed to carry that firearm openly. This bill simply allows that same person that is allowed to carry their firearm openly to also concealed-carry.”
House Bill 227, for which Freitas is chief patron, would make abortion doctors criminally liable for not assisting live babies following the procedure.
“The Born Alive Act simply states that any child that is born alive despite the attempt of an abortion must be provided medical care to save the life,” Freitas said.
The local delegate mentioned Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments in a radio interview last year about late-term abortions done in cases of potential severe deformities.
“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that what’s the mother and family desired,” Northam, a pediatric neurosurgeon, said in the WTOP interview. “And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
Freitas balked at the idea.
“It is unacceptable for us to accept that a child would be cast aside like that, and this bill requires any physician to provide medical care to save that child’s life,” he said.
Per the proposed legislation, doctors would be required to immediately transfer infants born alive to a hospital for further medical care. Those who failed to do so could be found guilty of a Class 4 felony and face disciplinary action from the Board of Medicine. The measure has been referred to the Committee for Courts of Justice.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond want to remove a number of abortion restrictions they say are medically unnecessary and burdensome, according to The Washington Post. Among the measures House Democrats are supporting are those that would permit nurse practitioners and midwives to perform first-trimester abortions, eliminate requirements for an ultrasound, and remove the 24-hour waiting period for a woman to get an abortion.
Also referred to Committee for Courts of Justice is House Bill 867, of which Freitas is also chief sponsor. It would allow domestic violence shelters to be operated for a single sex.
“This bill allows for a shelter that was established to serve the needs of a specific gender, such as a shelter for women that are victims of domestic abuse, to have the option to only provide services to women if they choose,” Freitas said.
