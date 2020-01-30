Homeschooled youth will continue to be barred from playing on public school sports teams.
A Virginia House of Delegates education subcommittee on Wednesday, without any discussion, killed a measure sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper that would have paved the way for students educated at home to compete with their public school counterparts.
House Bill 226 died by a 4-3 vote with Democrats voting against it. The committee’s three Republican members—Del. John Avoli of Staunton, Del. Mark Cole, of Fredericksburg and Del. John McGuire of Glen Allen—supported the bill, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
The measure, also carried last year by Freitas, would have prohibited public schools from joining interscholastic programs that don’t allow homeschooled students.
The bill would not have required local school boards to establish a policy allowing such and would have permitted reasonable fees be charged of homeschooled students to cover costs for additional insurance, uniforms and equipment.
Education lobbyists, including the Virginia Education Association, the Virginia School Boards Association and the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, spoke in opposition to the bill during public comment, saying students should enroll in public schools to participate in public school sports, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The measure is named for professional athlete Tim Tebow, who was allowed to play high school football in Florida while being home-schooled.
Freitas said last week that every parent pays the same taxes to fund public schools and therefore all children should be extended the same after-school opportunities.
Sharon Croushorn, legislative liaison with Culpeper Area Christian Home Educators, said many local homeschooling families have chosen to travel hours round-trip just to give their children the opportunity to participate in interscholastic sports.
“Families that choose to homeschool do not always have the same opportunities locally … as public school students,” she said.
Currently, Culpeper County homeschooled students are not eligible to play on public high school sports teams due to regulations established by Virginia High School League, Croushorn said. She added that many local homeschool families viewed House Bill 226 “as a move in the right direction” in allowing more choices for their students.
Interesting how the public schools aren't good enough for these families, but the sports and extracurricular programs are. Also interesting how they don't lobby private schools with sports teams to open up their sports and arts programs to home schooled students.
I 100% support a family's right to home school their child, or send them to a private or religious school. But those choices do come with some trade-offs and one of them is that their child is not going to have the same experiences that their peers in public school have. No one is forcing these parents to not use the public school system - they have chosen a different path.
Perhaps these parents should lobby in a different direction - asking the VHSL to allow sports teams consisting of home schooled and private school students from within a specified geographic area. Those parents could then form teams and hire coaches - some sort of arrangements could be made with the municipalities that the team is formed from to provide a practice field. Sounds like a viable solution.
