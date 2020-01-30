Virginia’s junior U.S. senator, Tim Kaine, called Wednesday for his colleagues to ensure that the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump meets the same standard for allowing witnesses and documents as other courts, from the U.S. Supreme Court to Richmond’s traffic court.
“Before there’s a vote on acquittal or conviction, there’s going to be a vote on whether this is a trial, or a sham,” Kaine said during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer late Wednesday morning. “Americans know what trials are and what they are not.”
The consequence of voting against allowing witnesses, Kaine said, would be to send Trump a message that “he can do whatever he wants.”
In the Senate chamber, Trump’s trial entered a new phase as senators questioned House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team.
After silently sitting at their desks for long days listening to arguments from both sides, senators submitted written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who then read each question aloud.
The questioning gives both sides a last chance to make their case to senators before they vote, perhaps Friday, whether to allow witnesses, especially former national security adviser John Bolton.
Bolton reportedly claims in a new book that Trump told him he was withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine until Ukraine agreed to investigate Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Biden, and his son, Hunter.
Kaine, a former governor of Virginia, compared the Senate’s situation to his experience as an attorney before he first served in elective office.
“For 17 years before I was in state politics, I tried cases,” the Democrat said. “And I tried cases everywhere—from the traffic division of the Richmond general district court, and I had cases in the U.S. Supreme Court and everywhere in between. I had trials that lasted an hour, and I had trials that lasted weeks.
“Not once in 17 years did I ever have a trial where there were not witnesses or documents. Not once,” Kaine continued. “What I hope my colleagues will do is accord this trial, on a subject so important, the same level of gravity that you would get if you were in the traffic division of the Richmond general district court… If you don’t allow documents and witnesses, it’s not a trial.”
The senator also voiced concern about a different standard of justice applying to the rich and powerful.
“There’s a lot of people in this country who have real questions about whether our justice system delivers impartial justice. You see deep anxiety about that across this country. Does our justice system deliver impartial justice, is it capable of delivering impartial justice? Or ... is there a system for regular, everyday folks and is there a different system for rich and powerful folks?” Kaine asked.
“If they watch a trial in the United States Senate, presided over by the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court, a trial regarding the behavior of the most powerful person in this country and they come to believe: ‘Oh, there’s a different standard for a rich and powerful person. A rich and powerful person gets to hide all the evidence, hide all the witnesses, not be held accountable for the actual facts and evidence,’ it will confirm in many, many people the deep cynicism and anxiety they’ve had about our system of justice.
“Let’s stand for the proposition that we can still do justice in this country,” Kaine concluded. “And let’s reject an effort to turn this solemn proceeding into a sham.”
