GOP congressional candidate Andrew Knaggs came to Culpeper with a message of determination.
“I can and I will defeat Abigail Spanberger,” Knaggs told about 30 people Saturday morning at the Culpeper County Republican Committee headquarters on Main Street. “All I need is for you to give me that chance.”
A former Green Beret, Knaggs was appointed by President Donald Trump as deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism.
Knaggs held that post for two years, before relinquishing it in October to announce his bid to challenge U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.
A Democrat, Spanberger narrowly won in 2018 what had been a seat occupied by a long line of Republicans.
Six other candidates also have announced they are seeking the Republican Party’s 7th District nomination: Pete Greenwald, Tina Ramirez, John McGuire, Jason Roberge, Mike Dickinson and Del. Nick Freitas. All seven Republicans will participate in a candidates forum at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Road in Culpeper.
In an interview with the Star-Exponent, Knaggs shared some of his views, edited here for brevity:
STAR-EXPONENT: In a Wall Street Journal article last week, deputy editorial-page editor Daniel Henninger wrote that in three recent opinion polls, President Trump registered about 30 percent support among black voters. In your view, is a shift happening among African Americans?
KNAGGS: There certainly appears to be a shift, although I’m not a spokesperson for the African American community. I’m of the mind that we absolutely need to put our conservative message out to all communities, and we intend to do that.
As to the national picture, it is clear what the president has done in showing strength and commitment to our nation and to us individually is something that has resonated with many more communities than I think most people thought would be the case at the beginning of his presidency.
Why? It’s because those values are already resident in those communities. Principles from standing against abortion, to the more abstract of a strong, robust national defense—people are doing better now.
What I’m hearing from folks in this district is that they have been frustrated with politicians who have said one thing when they’re in front of us and then they go and do something completely different. Much to the frustration of the Democrats nationally, Trump says what he means, and he has pursued those objectives. He is working hard to finish the job.
STAR-EXPONENT: What are some of the reasons you feel Abigail Spanberger needs to go?
KNAGGS: The primary reason is that Abigail Spanberger is not aligned with the voters of the 7th District. She broke her promise to us. She claimed that she was going to be a moderate, she said she was going to reach across the aisle in a bipartisan manner, and she’s not done that. In fact, she’s voted with Nancy Pelosi somewhere between 92 and 96 percent of the time. This district is not a Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco, California district. This district still is red, we are still a Republican district, and we still value conservative principles. And she does not stand with those.
STAR-EXPONENT: What are some priorities Spanberger has dropped the ball on, that you feel need to be addressed?
KNAGGS: Life. Standing against abortion. Specifically against federal funding for abortion. She does not share that value at all. Also, immigration. From a topical perspective, life, immigration, national defense—those are really at the top, and then of course, the Second Amendment.
She has been silent in the face of everything that’s been going on. She’s given a few comments on hunting and sportsmen, but the Second Amendment is not about hunting, it’s not about being a sportsman. It is truly about citizens’ ability to defend themselves. Not just defending themselves against criminals, but also against a tyrannical, overreaching, centralized government. That’s what the founding fathers envisioned for that amendment.
STAR-EXPONENT: What are your thoughts on Second Amendment cities and counties declaring themselves, and the movement that took everyone to Richmond on Monday?
KNAGGS: Fully supportive. I’m incredibly passionate about the purpose of the Second Amendment. All of the passion and energy throughout the commonwealth—it’s necessary. We are at the vanguard of an important national dialogue.
And the bottom line is that if our government can come and confiscate our weapons, what’s next? … That’s not fantastical, that’s not an imaginary scenario. Law-abiding citizens in this state are really concerned about what this means to them, their liberty, their freedoms, when the government can just simply outlaw the ability to defend yourself overnight. I’m fully supportive of this movement.
We need to march into battle with a happy heart. We need to keep faith in each other, keep faith in our God—but we need to follow through with this and keep the momentum.
STAR-EXPONENT: What are some of your thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. and his heritage, after celebrating his life on Monday?
KNAGGS: To the extent that Martin Luther King Jr. had as part of his message a focus on American values, I absolutely support that and value that. I value the fact that when he talked about taking a measure of individuals, and not on the basis of their color or some sort of immutable characteristic, that’s something I truly, truly believe in. And quite frankly, that is a conservative and an American ideal. I value not what people look like or where they come from or even what their religion is—what I do value is their decisions, and what’s in their heart. I think King’s message was generally in line with that.
But we ought not forget that King was standing on the shoulders of many great Americans who not only spoke but also fought. You think about all the anger and energy about race issues and social issues in our country right now—but look at how much blood was shed during the Civil War to allow blacks in this country to enjoy the same benefits as all Americans.
This great nation has invested like no other in freedom and equality. It’s difficult for me to fixate on any one individual in the totality of our American history, which makes clear this nation has been a force for good in the world. I say that not divorced from the fact that I am a Christian, and I truly believe that God’s hand has been on us individually and as a nation throughout our history. Certainly, King did great things, but he played a role in a larger American story, and that’s what I value.
