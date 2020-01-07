Del. John McGuire said in a Monday news release that he introduced a resolution asking the Virginia Department of Health to study the algae blooms in Lake Anna. He represents the 56th District, covering Louisa and parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
McGuire said he made the resolution after hearing concerns from residents and Louisa’s Board of Supervisors.
The 13,000-acre man-made lake spans Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties and cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant. The lake is surrounded by homes and used by boaters and swimmers.
Swim advisories have been issued at the lake the past two summers because of algae blooms.
In July, the health department advised people to avoid swimming in parts of the lake due to a cyanobacteria that can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The advisory stood in place throughout the summer.
McGuire cited Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, who told the delegate the “700 families that are members of the Lake Anna Civic Association are nervous and extremely concerned about the impacts” of the algae blooms.
The study will look for causes of the algae blooms and seek remedies.
McGuire said the study will be presented to lawmakers in November.
