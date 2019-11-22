Spanberger

Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks in 2018 at the Culpeper Library prior to her election to a first term representing Virginia’s 7th District.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/STAR-EXPONENT

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will visit Culpeper and Orange next week as part of a two-day, district-wide healthcare tour.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26 the local congresswoman will stop at the Free Clinic of Culpeper to meet with staff, patients, volunteer physicians and pharmacists, and members of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, according to news release from Spanberger’s office.

The Free Clinic of Culpeper provides primary and urgent care, prescription medications, and education services for more than 400 uninsured low-income adults in the Culpeper area, the release stated. The clinic collaborates with several community organizations to meet patient needs—including Culpeper Medical Center.

From the Culpeper clinic, Spanberger will visit Orange Free Clinic in the town of Orange. The facility there provides a community-focused safety net for patients with chronic and acute health conditions, the release stated.

Spanberger will begin her healthcare tour on Monday, Nov. 25 with stops at East Coast Elite Chiropractic in Blackstone, Powhatan Free Clinic and Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services. Tuesday’s stops will also include the Fredericksburg Community-Based Outpatient Clinic and the Pink Ribbon Boutique in Henrico.

Spanberger will conclude the tour Tuesday with participation in a community forum with Virginia AARP on lowering prescription drug prices at 4 p.m. in the Glen Allen Library.

