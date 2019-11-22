Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will visit Culpeper and Orange next week as part of a two-day, district-wide healthcare tour.
On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26 the local congresswoman will stop at the Free Clinic of Culpeper to meet with staff, patients, volunteer physicians and pharmacists, and members of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, according to news release from Spanberger’s office.
The Free Clinic of Culpeper provides primary and urgent care, prescription medications, and education services for more than 400 uninsured low-income adults in the Culpeper area, the release stated. The clinic collaborates with several community organizations to meet patient needs—including Culpeper Medical Center.
From the Culpeper clinic, Spanberger will visit Orange Free Clinic in the town of Orange. The facility there provides a community-focused safety net for patients with chronic and acute health conditions, the release stated.
Spanberger will begin her healthcare tour on Monday, Nov. 25 with stops at East Coast Elite Chiropractic in Blackstone, Powhatan Free Clinic and Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services. Tuesday’s stops will also include the Fredericksburg Community-Based Outpatient Clinic and the Pink Ribbon Boutique in Henrico.
Spanberger will conclude the tour Tuesday with participation in a community forum with Virginia AARP on lowering prescription drug prices at 4 p.m. in the Glen Allen Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.