The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved a three-week tax payment extension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early during their meeting Tuesday evening, in a mostly empty room, the board approved extending the June 5 deadline for personal property tax payments to June 26.
The supervisors also addressed a fiscal 2021 budget with a real estate tax set significantly lower than the advertised and equalized rates.
County Administrator Ed Petrovitch again suggested a proposed fee for use of trash drop-off sites as a way to avoid more cuts to the budget.
At the last meeting, the fee proposal was opposed by Supervisors Barry Jett and Kevin Marshall and seemed headed nowhere. At Tuesday’s meeting, Petrovitch listed several options on such fees.
The original proposal called for a $100 annual fee, which staff estimated would raise $1.5 million. Two options would amount to a $50 fee, which would raise half as much, and another would institute a $25 fee.
The board did not want to move forward with the fees. Instead, Jett proposed that the county require vehicle decals for trash site users.
He believes residents from other jurisdictions are using the county sites and said the stickers will stop that. The decals will cost $3 per vehicle. The fees will not raise any revenue.
The board approved the measure, 6-1, with Supervisor Chris Yakabouski dissenting.
Petrovitch told the board that without a trash fee, he will have to make more cuts in the budget. He will present a new budget to the board on April 28, at which point the board is expected to vote on it.
Last week, the board set the real estate tax rate at 80.94 cents per $100 assessed value, lower than the equalized rate of 81 cents. A split board previously set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents. The current rate stands at 84.74.
The original operating budget proposal was more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal year 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
