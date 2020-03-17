The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to declare a state of emergency because of growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The board unanimously approved the motion during an emergency meeting and talked about other potential impacts on the county, its residents and businesses and how to deal with them. The county closed its visitors center and community centers temporarily, but said parks will remain open.
Fredericksburg and King George, Stafford, Orange and Fauquier counties each declared a local state of emergency Monday. Caroline and Louisa counties took the same step last week.
Stafford and Fredericksburg have closed all their government buildings to the public, but said parks would remain open. Fredericksburg also said restaurants in the city would be limited to a total of 10 dine-in customers and staff at a time, in keeping with an order by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam announced Tuesday morning that with 67 confirmed cases in Virginia and two deaths, he was banning meetings of 10 or more people, in following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control.
Two of the non-fatal cases are in the Fredericksburg region. The first was diagnosed March 9 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, and the second came Sunday night at Stafford Hospital. The second patient is a Stafford County man over 60, who visited the Bronx, N.Y., within the last two weeks.
Spotsylvania supervisors also canceled their meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, but still plan to hold the public hearing on the county budget on March 31 at Courtland High School.
“I’m trying to be safe rather than sorry,” said board Chairman Gary Skinner, who proposed next week’s cancelation.
At the public hearing on the budget, the county “intends to limit occupancy of the auditorium and institute social distancing practices,” according to a release. “All speakers will be given the opportunity to speak to the Board of Supervisors and additional procedures will be in place to ensure the public’s safety during this hearing mandated by state code.”
Spotsylvania Administrator Ed Petrovitch said the county also is instituting a more liberal leave policy for employees. The county also announced it will suspend water disconnections and is working to reconnect customers whose service has been disconnected.
Bonnie Jewel, assistant county administrator for finances and services, said the county could lose millions of dollars in lost tax revenue and suggested a 60-day freeze on certain spending, such as capital projects, staff travel and vehicle purchases. The board approved the freeze.
The board also approved Petrovitch’s request to close the county community centers temporarily.
Spotsylvania Circuit Court and the Clerk’s office are closed at least through March 27. The county visitors center is closed at least through March 31. Parks and Recreation has canceled all programs and sports leagues for the next two weeks, which began Friday.
The county also has updated closings and postponements:
- Spotsylvania’s government is postponing or canceling community programs and classes held at county facilities through March 31.
- DMV Connect scheduled for Wednesday is canceled.
- Spotsylvania Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office is closed at least through April 3.
- The fifth Annual Spotsylvania Courthouse Village Food Truck Rodeo has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced later.
Skinner said earlier on Tuesday that the county is making the declaration to protect residents and to allow the county, and its residents and business owners, to be eligible for state and federal aid.
Fredericksburg closed all of its buildings to the public at the end of the business day Monday. These include the Visitor’s Center, City Hall, part of the Executive Plaza and the Dorothy Hart Community Center.
It also began prohibiting all indoor social, community, recreational, concerts, conferences, and sporting events and other gatherings of 10 people or more at all locations and venues. This includes but is not limited to expos, conventions, auditoriums, theaters, large conference rooms, meeting halls and event spaces.
In addition, the city is asking community members older than 60 with chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems to avoid large gatherings altogether.
This is in line with Northam’s directive , along with guidance from the White House, Mary Washington Healthcare and the Rappahannock Health District’s Acting Director Dr. Denise Bonds.
City Manager Tim Baroody said dine-in service at all restaurants, coffee shops, cafeterias, cafés and other eating establishments serving food or beverages within city limits is limited to an occupancy of no more than 10 people, and all parties must be seated and separated at a distance of at least 6 feet apart from other patrons in accordance with social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The order doesn’t forbid drive-thru, take-out or delivery service. It doesn’t apply to grocery stores, pharmacies or hospitals.
“We know that this action will bring additional hardships in our community. But acting tomorrow is not an option,” Baroody said.
“As the major gathering place in our region, the City of Fredericksburg must do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19—a virus we already know is here,” he added. “I deeply regret that this action must be taken and know that it will have a major impact on our amazing business community, but I do ask for understanding as we work around the clock to keep our residents and community safe.”
Baroody and his staff will ask council to reserve $2 million from the city’s Fund Balance in this current year to handle potential virus-related matters. They will likely be forced to reconsider his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which was presented to City Council last week as well.
In addition, Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority will work to develop plans to assist small businesses, and City Council will support these efforts, he said.
“More aggressive measures may be forthcoming,” Baroody added.
Stafford County has canceled all programs, events, classes and meetings until March 31.
City and Stafford residents were urged to use their local government’s website to pay tax and utility bills and conduct other business.
“We understand that closing county buildings is unprecedented, but we feel this is the best way to keep everyone safe right now,” Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley said in a news release. “This is a very fluid situation. We appreciate the public’s patience as we adjust to providing services in less traditional ways.”
Stafford’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated since last week. Spotsylvania will activate its operations center, too, Skinner said.
Staff reporters Cathy Jett and James Scott Baron contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.