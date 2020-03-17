Following other localities, Spotsylvania County is expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday because of growing concerns about the spread of COVID–19.
“I’m calling an emergency meeting tonight,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Skinner said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning.
He said details of what it means for county residents and businesses will be covered at the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Holbert building. The meeting also will be live-streamed online.
Skinner said the county is making the declaration to protect residents and to allow the county, and its residents and business owners, to be eligible for state and federal aid.
The emergency declarations allow localities to be eligible for federal and state reimbursements at a later date related to this emergency. The declaration also lifts certain procurement laws to allow administrators to take necessary actions during the declaration, and it provides local small businesses with the ability to apply for loans through the Small Business Administration. In addition, it gives them access to state mutual aid.
Fredericksburg and King George, Stafford, Orange and Fauquier counties each declared a local state of emergency Monday. Caroline and Louisa counties took the same step last week.
Spotsylvania Circuit Court and the Clerk’s office are closed at least through March 27. The county Visitor’s Center is closed at least through March 31. Parks and Recreation has canceled all programs and sports leagues for the next two weeks, which began Friday. Parks and facilities remain open.
Jury orientation for Tuesday was canceled, as has DMV Connect on Wednesday in the Holbert building.
Fredericksburg has asked all local government, businesses, community organizations and faith-based institutions to reschedule or cancel meetings or gatherings involving more than 50 people for the foreseeable future.
That’s in line with the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.
In addition, the city is asking community members older than 60 with chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems to avoid large gatherings altogether.
Stafford County has canceled all programs, events, classes and meetings until March 31. The Board of Supervisors is currently scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday and has canceled the 7 p.m. meeting, along with public hearings. Staff will monitor the limit of 50 visitors and implement social distancing practices.
Stafford’s emergency Operations Center has been activated since last week, and will remain open for as long as required. Spotsylvania will activate its operations center, too, Skinner said.
Fredericksburg has asked all local government, businesses, community organizations and faith-based institutions to reschedule or cancel meetings or gatherings involving more than 50 people for the foreseeable future. In addition, the city is asking community members older than 60 with chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems to avoid large gatherings altogether.
The city also closed all of its buildings to the public at the end of the business day Monday. These include the Visitor’s Center, City Hall, part of the Executive Plaza and the Dorothy Hart Community Center.
"We encourage all citizens to take advantage of pay online opportunities. For now, staff will be available by phone at the regular numbers you normally use. We have eliminated all late fees through the month of April in an attempt to get ahead of issues that most certainly will arise in this shift, City Manager Tim Baroody said in a news update.
He said that he and his staff will be asking Council to reserve $2 million from the city’s Fund Balance in this current year to handle potential virus related matters.
"We will also likely be forced to reconsider our FY 2021 budget recommendations released last week," Baroody added.
Monday’s declarations came as Virginia recorded its second death from the respiratory disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. A man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District died after acquiring the illness through an unknown source, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday morning that there are now 67 confirmed cases in Virginia and said the state will ban meetings of 10 or more 10 people, in following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control.
Two of the cases are in the Fredericksburg region. The first was diagnosed March 9 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, and the second came Sunday night at Stafford Hospital. The second patient is a Stafford County man over 60, who visited the Bronx, N.Y., within the last two weeks.
Skinner said the virus is not only affecting the health of people, but also damaging the economy. He said he plans to ask the board to cancel next Tuesday’s planned meeting but that he expects the county budget public hearing, set to be held at Courtland High School later this month, to still go on as planned.
“I don’t want to jump the gun, but we want to protect the people,” Skinner said. “We’ve never seen anything like this before. ... This thing happened so quick.”
Staff reporter Cathy Jett contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.