The four leading Democratic candidates for president each hold double-digit leads over President Donald Trump in Virginia with more than a year to go before the election, according to a University of Mary Washington poll released Thursday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden held a 55 percent to 37 percent advantage over the president, the largest margin in the comparisons, according to the telephone survey of more than 1,000 adult Virginians. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders each garnered 53 percent to Trump’s 38 percent, while California Sen. Kamala Harris led Trump 50 percent to 38 percent.
Other respondents “were uncertain or declined to express a favorite in those head-to-head match-ups,” Stephen Farnsworth, UMW professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies, wrote of the survey on the university’s website.
Of the survey’s respondents, 882 were registered voters. The results of their votes were similar to the overall findings.
The survey was conducted for UMW by Research America Inc. The university chose the four Democratic hopefuls according to national survey results in recent months.
In the most recent Des Moines Register poll of Iowa, Warren holds the top spot, followed by Biden, Sanders, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Harris.
Farnsworth noted that the survey was conducted Sept. 3 to Sept. 15, before Tuesday’s announcement that the House of Representatives was launching an impeachment investigation against Trump over remarks he made to the Ukrainian president about a corruption investigation of Biden and Biden's son.
According to Farnsworth, the “survey demonstrates that Donald Trump faces an uphill battle in Virginia next year against a range of possible challengers.”
He cautioned that much can happen in the coming 14 months, but said, “These are not encouraging results for Trump and other Republicans who might be on the ballot with him next year.”
Farnsworth provided a breakdown of the results between Biden and Trump. According to the survey, women favored Biden over Trump 61 percent to 31 percent, while men were a closer 49–43 split. Respondents under 25 years old leaned toward Biden more than those over 55.
Trump and Biden drew a nearly even split among whites, but Biden garnered heavy margins over Trump with minorities, with an 84–10 percent advantage among black voters and 58–32 percent with Hispanics.
The 2017 and 2018 House of Delegates and congressional elections were not kind to Virginian Republican candidates, something Farnsworth said is a result of state voters’ "negative reactions" to Trump and a potential sign of more to come next year.
“The results in the survey,” he wrote, “suggest that at this point 2020 is looking to be yet another tough year for the GOP in the Old Dominion.”
