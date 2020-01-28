In advance of November’s presidential election, the Virginia Department of Elections has launched new websites in Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean.
The sites were created to meet mandates for specialized assistance for citizens identified as language minorities, as spelled out in the 2016 Voting Rights Act, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections.
“Election administrators in the commonwealth are constantly working to help those who need assistance to vote. This legislation established criteria designed to identify the areas where language assistance for voters would be required,” the release stated.
The stage agency collaborated with several localities in Northern Virginia in pinpointing communities, per the mandate, with 10,000 voting age citizens who are members of a single language minority group or a single language minority group comprising 5 percent percent of the total voting age citizens in a single political subdivision, the release stated.
“We want to do all we can to help voters successfully cast their ballots on Election Day,” said Christopher Piper, Department of Elections Commissioner in a statement. “We are proud of our efforts to ensure Virginians are able to successfully navigate the voting process without challenges; our new website resources are designed to assist those who may face language barriers in the elections process.”
According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 26 million people in the America who have limited proficiency in English. The town of Culpeper has a 17 percent Hispanic population.
Access the new voting web sites for Spanish at—https://www.elections.virginia.gov/es/
for Vietnamese at—https://www.elections.virginia.gov/vi/
and for Korean at—https://www.elections.virginia.gov/ko/
