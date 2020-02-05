A Senate committee voted Wednesday to abandon elements of its somewhat more conservative posture on legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15, falling in line behind a version of the legislation that’s heading to the floor of the House of Delegates.
“People wanted to move faster,” said Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who called the Senate’s new bill a more progressive approach.
Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee voted overwhelmingly to scrap language that would have allowed employers who provide health care to pay employees as low as $11.75 an hour.
They also restored language present in the House version that would peg the final number — $15 — to inflation, providing for automatic annual increases.
There are still important differences between the House and Senate bills. Both now propose an initial increase to $10, but the House version would require employers to increase wages on July 1 and the Senate increase wouldn’t kick in until Jan. 1, 2021.
Under the House version, workers would be paid a minimum of $15 by July 1, 2024 and in the Senate it would hit $15 on Jan. 1, 2026.
There are also still disagreements about exemptions. The House, for instance, proposes increasing the minimum wage for tipped workers as well. The Senate includes no such proposal.
The differences between the legislation will likely be hammered out in negotiations between the chamber.
Sounds good. Stay on an aggressive schedule.
