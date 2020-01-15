Jan. 15--Nearly five decades after legislatures began ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, Virginia is set to become the key 38th state to do so Wednesday -- giving it the three-fourths support needed to make it part of the U.S. Constitution.
But opponents of the ERA -- which says citizens can't be denied any rights based on sex -- say the ratification isn't valid because the 1982 deadline Congress set expired before enough states had voted for it.
The General Assembly, led by Democrats who campaigned on the issue, made ratification its first order of business, pushing the resolutions through committee meetings within days of convening for this year's session. A vote in both the House and the Senate is expected Wednesday.
"Each action we take to move this resolution forward signals to the country that we're more than ready to do our part in creating a world where women are treated as equals," said Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, after the ERA resolution was voted out of a House committee Tuesday.
Proponents say the ERA would offer firm protections against discrimination for women, especially in the fields of employment, education and pay. A December 2019 Christopher Newport University Wason Center poll found 80% of respondents supported it.
Opponents, including the Family Foundation and the Virginia Society for Human Life, say the ERA undermines women's rights and opens the door for taxpayer-funded abortions. They say women are already protected from discrimination under the law, and ratifying the ERA would eliminate the separation of genders in bathrooms, sports teams and college dorms.
The ERA has traditionally passed in the Virginia Senate, sometimes even with bipartisan support.
But the hang up has come year after year in the House, where, often in an untelevised subcommittee meeting, the resolution dies on a party-line vote.
The issue came to a head last year, when Democrats tried to force a vote through an obscure rules change that ended in a tie.
It's unclear what happens next in the fight to make the ERA the 28th amendment on the books.
The Senate and House clerks are required to send certified copies of the approved resolution to the president, vice president, U.S. House speaker, members of the Virginia congressional delegation and the U.S. archivist.
Federal law says once the archivist receives "official notice" that an amendment has been adopted, he must publish the amendment and specify which states have ratified it. Then it becomes a part of the Constitution.
On Jan. 6, an assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice issued an opinion saying Congress has a constitutional obligation to abide by the deadline and can't change it. But Michelle Kallen, the state's deputy solicitor general, said Tuesday the executive branch has no say in constitutional amendments, and the opinion isn't binding.
A resolution to nullify the deadline is being considered by Congress, where it likely will win support from the Democratic majority in the House but may be a harder sell in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Opponents also point to the four states -- Nebraska, Tennessee, Idaho and Kentucky -- who voted to rescind their ratification. A fifth state, South Dakota, said its ratification would lapse after the 1979 deadline.
But experts say a state can reverse a previous refusal to ratify, but it can't rescind a ratification because the Constitution has no provision for doing so.
Three states, including South Dakota, filed a lawsuit in December to block the ERA from passing.
Meanwhile, the pro-ERA group Equal Means Equal filed its own lawsuit Jan. 7 in Boston arguing the ratification deadline is unconstitutional. The lawsuit calls on the courts to compel the archivist to officially record the ERA as the 28th Amendment and say no to attempts by states to rescind their ratification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.