Legislation that says driver’s licenses will no longer be suspended if offenders don’t pay fines or court costs passed the General Assembly on Wednesday and is headed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk to be signed into law.
Northam, a Democrat, had urged the legislature to pass the measure and last year amended the state budget to put a freeze on license suspensions. He says suspending a license keeps people from working, so that they can’t pay their fines.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran says people still have to pay their fines and court costs, and added that the state has several other ways to make sure they do so.
In addition to ending suspensions, the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, also says the Department of Motor Vehicles can’t charge its $145 fee when drivers ask to reinstate licenses that were suspended because they didn’t pay fines or court costs.
While the General Assembly rejected a similar bill last year, it did go along with Northam’s budget amendment ending the practice. The DMV reinstated licenses for more than 50,000 Virginians since then. But several hundred thousand drivers’ licenses have been suspended for unpaid fines and costs in Virginia.
Because Northam’s move was part of a two-year budget that expires on June 30, Stanley wanted to write the change in policy into the law.
His bill last year passed the Senate easily, but died in the House criminal laws subcommittee, long known for tough law-and-order stances and skepticism about any changes that seemed to ease sanctions on offenders. That subcommittee, however, was transformed when the new Democratic Party majority took control after last year’s election.
Despite some concerns by the caucus’s progressive wing, the subcommittee is now led by a prosecutor, Del. Mike Mullin D-Newport News. This year it has not only approved the driver’s license bill, but also gave a green light to measures that limit prosecutors’ discretion to charge 14- and 15-year olds as adults and repealed a law that allows students to be charged with a crime for disrupting a class or a school activity.
Stanley’s latest bill passed the Senate 40-0 and the House 75-25. The final step before going to the governor was the Senate’s vote to accept a House amendment that delayed the effective date of the change until July 1 -- a change made because there were not enough votes for it to take immediate effect. It takes a four-fifths majority in both House and Senate for measures to take effect before the July 1 start of the state fiscal year.
Moran says there will be other ways for people to pay their court fees/fines but the article does not mention how they can be paid. And if the $145 fee is being removed to get licenses reinstated, will the DMV fees be raised for everyone else or will we have an increase in taxes to pay for it.
