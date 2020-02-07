WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending February 7:
HOUSE
H.R. 5687: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020. The bill passed by a vote of 237-161.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.Res. 826: Expressing disapproval of the Trump administration’s harmful actions towards Medicaid. The bill passed by a vote of 223-190.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 2382: USPS Fairness Act. The USPS Fairness Act would eliminate the pre-funding employees' future retirement healthcare benefits requirement. The bill passed by a vote of 309-106.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 4031: Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019. To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 373-45.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 4044: Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act. To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the National Estuary Program, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 355-62.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
SENATE
Guilty or Not Guilty H.Res. 755: This was the second of two votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was on Article II, Obstruction of Congress. A “guilty” vote was a vote to remove President Trump from office. President Trump was found not guilty by a vote of 47-53.
- Voting guilty: Kaine, Warner
Guilty or Not Guilty H.Res. 755: This was the first of two votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was on Article I, Abuse of Power. A “guilty” vote was a vote to remove President Trump from office. President Trump was found not guilty by a vote of 48-52.
- Voting guilty: Kaine, Warner
For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.
