WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending February 7:

HOUSE

H.R. 5687: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020. The bill passed by a vote of 237-161. 

  • Voting yea: Spanberger
  • Voting nay: Wittman

H.Res. 826: Expressing disapproval of the Trump administration’s harmful actions towards Medicaid. The bill passed by a vote of 223-190. 

  • Voting yea: Spanberger
  • Voting nay: Wittman

H.R. 2382: USPS Fairness Act. The USPS Fairness Act would eliminate the pre-funding employees' future retirement healthcare benefits requirement. The bill passed by a vote of 309-106. 

  • Voting yea: Spanberger
  • Voting nay: Wittman

H.R. 4031: Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019. To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 373-45. 

  • Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman

H.R. 4044: Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act. To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the National Estuary Program, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 355-62. 

  • Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman

 

SENATE

Guilty or Not Guilty H.Res. 755: This was the second of two votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was on Article II, Obstruction of Congress. A “guilty” vote was a vote to remove President Trump from office. President Trump was found not guilty by a vote of 47-53. 

  • Voting guilty: Kaine, Warner

Guilty or Not Guilty H.Res. 755: This was the first of two votes on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was on Article I, Abuse of Power. A “guilty” vote was a vote to remove President Trump from office. President Trump was found not guilty by a vote of 48-52. 

  • Voting guilty: Kaine, Warner

For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.

