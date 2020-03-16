WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending March 14:
HOUSE
H.R. 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: This bill would guarantee free coronavirus testing, establishes paid leave, enhances unemployment insurance, expands food security initiatives, and increases federal Medicaid funding. For additional details, see the House Appropriations Committee summary. The bill was drafted by House Democrats in collaboration with the White House and was endorsed by President Trump. The resolution passed by a vote of 363-40.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
S.J.Res. 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. The resolution passed by a vote of 227-186.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 6172: USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020. To amend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 to prohibit the production of certain business records, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 278-136.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
S. 760: Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019. A bill to enable registered apprenticeship programs to better serve veterans, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 412-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.Res. 756: Moving Our Democracy and Congressional Operations Towards Modernization Resolution. The bill passed by a vote of 395-13.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 1771: Divided Families Reunification Act. To require consultations on reuniting Korean Americans with family members in North Korea. The bill passed by a vote of 91-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
SENATE
On the Nomination PN1498: James P. Danly, of Tennessee, to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the remainder of the term expiring June 30, 2023. Nomination confirmed by a vote of 52-40.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
H.J.Res. 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to “Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability." The joint resolution passed 53-42.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.
