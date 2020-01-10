WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 10:
HOUSE
H.Con.Res. 83: Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran. The bill passed by a vote of 224-194.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.Res. 781: Providing for consideration of the concurrent resolution (H. Con. Res. 83) directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against. This resolution sets the rules for debate for another bill, such as limiting who can submit an amendment and setting floor debate time. The bill passed by a vote of 226-193.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 535: PFAS Action Act of 2019: To require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to designate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980. The bill passed by a vote of 247-149.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
SENATE
On the Nomination PN1166: Paul J. Ray, of Tennessee, to be Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 50-43.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN966: Michael George DeSombre, of Illinois, to be Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 91-7.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN897: Eleni Maria Roumel, of Maryland, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 51-47.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN455: Matthew H. Solomson, of Maryland, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 89-8.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1039: Jovita Carranza, of Illinois, to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 88-5.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
