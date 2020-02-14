WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending February 14:
HOUSE
H.J.Res. 79: Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment. The bill passed by a vote of 232-183.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 2546: Protecting America’s Wilderness Act. To designate certain lands in the State of Colorado as components of the National Wilderness Preservation System, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 231-183.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 1980: Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act. To establish in the Smithsonian Institution a comprehensive women's history museum, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 374-37.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 3413: DHS Acquisition Reform Act of 2019. To amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to provide for certain acquisition authorities for the Under Secretary of Management of the Department of Homeland Security, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 380-4.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 2932: Homeland Security for Children Act. To amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 374-11.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
SENATE
S.J.Res. 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. The joint resolution passed 55-45.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN229: Philip M. Halpern, of New York, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York. The nomination was confirmed 77-19.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN894: John Fitzgerald Kness, of Illinois, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. The nomination was confirmed 81-12.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1327: Matthew Thomas Schelp, of Missouri, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. The nomination was confirmed 72-23.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1326: Joshua M. Kindred, of Alaska, to be United States District Judge for the District of Alaska. The nomination was confirmed 54-41.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1325: Andrew Lynn Brasher, of Alabama, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit. The nomination was confirmed 52-43.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.
