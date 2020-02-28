WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending February 28:
HOUSE
H.Res. 866: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 2339) to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the sale and marketing of tobacco products, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 210-200.
- Voting nay: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 2819: Gold Star Families National Monument Extension Act. The bill passed by a vote of 407-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 2490: To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 402-10.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 4852: GIVE Act. To amend title 38, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to make available to veterans certain additional information about postsecondary educational institutions, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 412-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 35: Emmett Till Antilynching Act. To amend title 18, United States Code, to specify lynching as a deprivation of civil rights, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 410-4.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
SENATE
On the Nomination PN365: Travis Greaves, of the District of Columbia, to be a Judge of the United States Tax Court for a term of fifteen years. The nomination was confirmed 85-3.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1332: Katharine MacGregor, of Pennsylvania, to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior. The nomination was confirmed 58-38.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1168: Silvia Carreno-Coll, of Puerto Rico, to be United States District Judge for the District of Puerto Rico. The nomination was confirmed 96-0.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1327: Matthew Thomas Schelp, of Missouri, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. The nomination was confirmed 72-23.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN854: Robert Anthony Molloy, of the Virgin Islands, to be Judge for the District Court of the Virgin Islands for a term of ten years The nomination was confirmed 97-0.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.
