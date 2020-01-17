WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Jan. 17:
HOUSE
H.J.Res. 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to “Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability." The bill passed by a vote of 231-180.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 1230: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. The bill passed by a vote of 261-155.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.Res. 798: Appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of the United States. The bill passed by a vote of 228-193.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.Res. 790: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 1230) to amend the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 and other laws to clarify appropriate standards for Federal employment discrimination and retaliation claims, and for other purposes. The bill passed by a vote of 216-200.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.Res. 781: Providing for consideration of the concurrent resolution (H. Con. Res. 83) directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran. The bill passed by a vote of 226-193.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
SENATE
H.R. 5430: To implement the Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada attached as an Annex to the Protocol Replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement. The bill passed 89-10.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1165: Peter Gaynor, of Rhode Island, to be Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 81-8.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
On the Nomination PN1166: Paul J. Ray, of Tennessee, to be Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was confirmed by a vote of 50-44.
- Voting nay: Kaine, Warner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wittman doesn't get anything right
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.