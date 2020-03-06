WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending March 6:
HOUSE
H.R. 1140: Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020.
To enhance the security operations of the Transportation Security Administration and stability of the transportation security workforce by applying the personnel system under title 5, United States Code, to employees of the Transportation Security Administration who provide screening of all passengers and property, and for other purposes. The resolution passed by a vote of 230-171.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The resolution passed by a vote of 415-2.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
S. 1678: Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019. The bill passed by a vote of 415-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.Res. 877: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 1140) to enhance the security operations of the Transportation Security Administration and stability of the transportation security workforce by applying the personnel system under title 5, United. The bill passed by a vote of 220-192.
- Voting yea: Spanberger
- Voting nay: Wittman
H.R. 4508: Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act. To expand the number of scholarships available to Pakistani women under the Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program. The bill passed by a vote of 374-16.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.Res. 387: Condemning continued violence against civilians by armed groups in the Central African Republic and supporting efforts to achieve a lasting political solution to the conflict. The bill passed by a vote of 378-7.
- Voting yea: Wittman
- No vote: Spanberger
H.R. 5932: Ensuring Chinese Debt Transparency Act of 2020. To ensure greater transparency regarding the terms and conditions of financing provided by the People's Republic of China to member states of the international financial institutions. The bill passed 355-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 5003: Fair Debt Collection Practices for Servicemembers Act. To amend the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to provide enhanced protection against debt collector harassment of members of the Armed Forces, and for other purposes. The bill passed 355-0.
- Voting yea: Spanberger, Wittman
H.R. 2339: Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019. To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to the sale and marketing of tobacco products, and for other purposes. The bill passed 213-195.
- Voting nay: Spanberger, Wittman
SENATE
H.R. 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The bill passed 96-1.
- Voting yea: Kaine, Warner
For a complete record of Congressional activity, you can visit GovTrack.
