The University of Mary Washington campus was empty Monday afternoon after a gun threat prompted officials to cancel classes.

School officials canceled classes and events at the University of Mary Washington’s Fredericksburg campus on Monday.

The reason: a voicemail received Monday by a member of the campus community.

According to Anna Billingsley, associate vice president of university relations, the voicemail allegedly contained a threat from a caller who indicated an individual with a gun would be coming to the Fredericksburg campus.

Billingsley declined to say who originally received the voicemail. 

The voicemail was turned over to campus police, who investigated the incident. Police said they determined that the threat was not credible and the person responsible has been arrested and charged.

A notice to students and staff was sent at 1:30 p.m. Monday cancelling all classes and events for the remainder of the day. The campus community was also directed to “shelter in place until further notice.”

The shelter-in-place order for the campus was lifted around 3 p.m.

