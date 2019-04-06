The chances of a child getting the polio-like condition, acute flaccid myelitis, are less than one in a million, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, but the Fredericksburg area seems to be an exception.
There are two confirmed cases of AFM in the region, out of seven in Virginia and 228 confirmed nationwide last year. Elijah Ochoa, 6, of Spotsylvania County became sick in September and spent three months at Children’s National in Washington after his lung collapsed. He’s been left with what looks like a crick in his neck and a weakened right arm that dangles precariously when not supported by a shoulder brace.
A month after Elijah’s diagnosis, Ryan Brooks was in the Washington hospital after he stopped moving his right leg. The Stafford County infant, who was featured in a Free Lance–Star story in November, turned 1 in December and the condition damaged his right thigh.
When he crawls, his right leg dangles, but with the help of braces and a walker, he’s learned to put weight on the weak leg and maneuver around.
The two children live less than 12 miles apart, and their parents probably passed each other in the hallways of the D.C. hospital. The families didn’t know each other until the AFM connection brought them together.
“I still have goosebumps,” said Ryan’s mother, Valerie Brooks. “I just can’t believe it.”
‘VASTLY MORE’ CASES?
The two mothers met recently and compared notes. Valerie and Donald Brooks have met with doctors at Shriners Hospitals for Children–Philadelphia about Ryan’s case, and Elijah’s parents, Augie and Rachel, are scheduled to do the same. Both families will consult with surgeons on the same day, later this month.
One of the medical people they may see is Dr. Dan Zlotolow or his partner, Dr. Scott Kozin, who have become the go-to team for treating AFM cases that affect the upper body. Zlotolow suspects there are “vastly more” cases of AFM than what’s been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control because of the way they’re reported.
Children have to be diagnosed by local physicians who must recognize the symptoms of AFM, which by most definitions is a mystery illness with an unknown cause. Like polio, which reached epidemic proportions in America in the 1940s and 1950s, AFM causes inflammation in the spine and brings on sudden weakness in the arms or legs.
Other side effects include difficulty moving the eyes and swallowing, according to the CDC.
The disease is carried by a virus that causes the common cold, and officials don’t know why it strikes one child and bypasses another. Ryan and his 8-year-old sister, along with their mother, all had the same cold but only Ryan contracted AFM.
Meanwhile, Elijah, the oldest of three with another sibling on the way, has always been prone to respiratory problems, especially when the seasons change, his parents said.
Once cases are submitted to the CDC, officials have to approve them under their criteria, and Zlotolow has seen at least one instance recently of the CDC ignoring its own protocol.
“I suspect it’s much higher than what they’re saying,” the surgeon said about the number of cases. “How many children in the U.S. die from a cold? How many of them had AFM? We’ve heard of patients who were in the hospital and in a matter of hours went from losing function in one arm to complete loss of ability to breathe.”
‘COULD AFFECT
HIM FOR YEARS’
The Ochoas know all too well how quickly a child’s health deteriorates with AFM.
On a Friday night last September, Elijah had fun at a school dance, then ran around during a soccer game on Saturday. His parents thought his respiratory problems were flaring up Sunday when he was a little feverish during church and fell asleep, his head in his mom’s lap.
He later complained of a sore neck and by the middle of the night, he was up, crying, every 30 minutes.
“As soon as he went to stand up, he fell down like a stack of bricks,” his mother said.
She took him to a local emergency room the next morning, and by Tuesday evening, Elijah was in the pediatric intensive care unit of Children’s National. He couldn’t walk, talk or move.
“They can’t tell you anything other than your kid is sick, but we don’t know how to fix it,” she said.
She and her husband both were dental technicians in the Air Force and suspected Elijah had meningitis. She hadn’t heard of AFM and asked how long it would take before her son got better.
“They said, ‘We don’t know. It could affect him for years,’ ” the mom said.
He had to stay in the hospital for three months because his lung collapsed, he couldn’t keep food down and a feeding tube had to be put in place. The slender boy, who weighed about 50 pounds, dropped to the low 40s and barely spoke because it hurt to breathe and talk at the same time.
His family pushed for him to be home by Christmas and he returned to Spotsylvania the morning of Dec. 25. He went back to his first-grade class for half-days, then gradually extended the time.
He’s begging to stay a whole day, and his mom suspects he wants to be at school for recess. He tries to run with the other kids, but he’s prone to falling and can’t catch himself when he does.
“As weird as it sounds, we practice falling so he has come control,” Rachel Ochoa said, adding she’s constantly reminding him to sit up straight and hold up his head, hoping that his muscle memory will kick in, and his body will do those things on its own.
‘WE SPLICE WIRES’
After the November story, Ryan’s parents heard from Dennis Berry, a Spotsylvania County resident and past president of the Acca Shriners in Richmond. He told the couple the Shriners have 22 hospitals in North America, and “we try to give the child the most normal lifestyle possible,” Berry said.
Shriners hospitals specialize in orthopedic treatments, burns, cleft palates and sports injuries. Since 2014, the Philadelphia hospital has treated 50 AFM patients. Ten more children have appointments in the next two months, said Stephanie Byrwa, the hospital’s marketing manager.
Berry helped the Brookses get in touch with an intake coordinator, and the Stafford family visited Philadelphia and scheduled Ryan for a Valentine’s Day procedure to determine the extent of his nerve damage.
On a Facebook page called Ry’s Up Club, which Valerie Brooks created, she posted the results: “His right hip nerves look good and strong, evident by his super crawling. The quad is what we thought, a wasteland. So we discussed using nerves from his ribs. They are accessory nerves for breathing and apparently, we have them to spare.”
Nerve transfers are the only procedures for AFM patients, other than heavy antibiotics and immunoglobulin treatments given at the onset of symptoms. Doctors take a good nerve, such as from the rib as described by Valerie Brooks, and use it to replace a bad one.
“We splice wire,” Zlotolow said. “It’s as simple as if you have two outlets on the wall, and one is working and one is not, but you can’t unplug either one, so you just cut the cord and switch them.”
TIMING IS CRITICAL
Like polio, AFM targets the nerve that makes the muscle move, not nerves that control sensation or affect a person’s fight-or-flight reflex. That’s why Elijah can still feel things with his right hand, but has to grab his wrist with his left hand and direct the movement when he eats or writes.
Doctors have discovered they can remove up to 75 percent of a nerve and still get as much function as with a full nerve, Zlotolow said. With nerve transfers involving elbows, triceps and biceps, he said the success rate with AFM children is about 80 percent—slightly less than with transfers for other nerve problems.
But in all cases, the timing is critical. Doctors don’t want to operate too soon while the body may still be healing on its own, Rachel Ochoa said. Nor do they want to wait too long.
That’s why Ryan’s parents hope to have the nerve transfer by May before “the muscle dies and it’s no longer viable for the surgery,” his mother said. “Time is not our friend right now,” she added.
In the meantime, his family will focus on therapies that strengthen his body and help him work around the weak leg.
“He’s come so far,” she said, “and we aren’t going to let this bring our train to a halt.”