King George County officials are planning for the aftermath of a dark and stormy night that brings damaging winds and equally devastating outages.
No walloping weather is on the immediate horizon, but county officials still want to be prepared. That’s why they’re holding a drill on Monday to test their readiness.
While it’s not unusual for first responders to train for every inevitable natural or manmade disaster that might come along, King George’s exercise is somewhat different. It also involves county workers who are more familiar with processing ballots and tax forms than handling fire hoses.
For instance, the three department heads who will take turns managing the Point of Distribution, or POD, drill later this month are Treasurer Randy Jones, Commissioner of the Revenue Judy Hart and Registrar Lorrie Gump.
Jones said he was “squarely in the skeptical camp” to begin with, but came to see how his financial expertise could help during emergency operations. “Our office could add value” by cataloging expenses involved in responding to a disaster and making sure bills are paid, he said. Regular discussions and practices have made him more confident of what he’d be expected to do.
“Training has been extensive and concise. We have heard from experts. We have brainstormed ideas among ourselves,” Jones said.
County Administrator Neiman Young started the emergency preparedness training about 18 months ago with all county employees because he realized there aren’t enough law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel to provide needed services in a crisis.
“We have more requirements than we have people,” he said about those who would hand out emergency supplies or run shelters while first responders deal with downed trees, sick people and clogged roadways.
Young devoted one staff meeting a month to getting other county workers up to speed on emergency drills and expected an “all hands on deck” response.
Initially, “it was a hard sell, and there was a lot of push back,” Young said.
But as department heads started to understand what services would be needed after a catastrophic event, he saw “employees motivated and excited to get involved.”
Hart said the same. She was scared at first to realize the impact a disaster could have on the county, but excited to know she could help.
“I pray that we will never need to use what we have learned,” Hart said, “but in case we do, we should be ready.”
The drill will be held at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park and simulate the aftermath of a hurricane or derecho, said Steve Lynd, deputy emergency manager with the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.
Under the scenario, the county will have been without power and water for several days, and bottled water will be needed. Staff will set up a distribution point where vehicles will get in line to pick up a case of water.
Ten to 15 volunteers will take on different roles that might be expressed in a crisis; they’ll be angry, frustrated, confused, thankful and impatient, Lynd said.
The exercise begins at 10 a.m. and will be conducted on the paved parking lot. The park will remain open.
Any volunteers who’d like to help unload the water, or get in line to pick up one of the 100 cases that will be distributed, are welcome to participate, Lynd said. Details of the exercise will be shared on Facebook and the King George Alert system.
