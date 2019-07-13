Mary Washington Healthcare officially has suspended, through September, all pending lawsuits against patients for unpaid medical bills.
MWH also got permission in Fredericksburg General District Court on Friday to move all trials scheduled for October and November to the August docket so they can be suspended as well. No other court cases involving Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital or MWH’s 40 other affiliates are set beyond that date.
The action comes after the health care organization found itself in the national spotlight for aggressive collection practices. In 2017, MWH sued more people than any other hospital in Virginia over unpaid medical bills, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Their report was published in late June in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The next day, MWH decided it was in the “community’s best interest to suspend the practice of pursuing legal action,” according to its website.
The suspension doesn’t mean the bills have been forgiven. It simply means that MWH won’t go to court over them, for at least six months, while officials re-evaluate their billing and payment processes, said Eric Fletcher, a senior vice president.
Joey Kirchgessner, a Fredericksburg lawyer who’s part of a team of advocates working with patients who have been sued, called the suspension “a really good, positive change.” He was in court Friday along with David Silverstein, a Denver consultant whose nonprofit helps patients deal with unfair medical bills.
Both stressed they don’t want to send a message that people who can afford to pay their bills should get out of paying them. Instead, they want MWH to make sure those who can’t afford the premium prices are given reduced bills—or free care if they qualify. Nonprofit hospitals don’t pay taxes, and Silverstein suggested they should be more willing to forgive bills to the needy as a result.
MWH’s charity care and community benefits total more than $60 million annually, Fletcher said. That includes bills written off because patients can’t pay, discounts for the uninsured and other subsidized care such as Medicare or Medicaid payments, which don’t cover the full cost of service.
“We aren’t upset that they’re suing everybody,” Kirchgessner said. “We’re upset that they’re suing really indigent people at a pretty high clip.”
One of those patients was Da’sha Smith, a 24-year-old Fredericksburg resident who ended up owing $12,230 after being admitted to Mary Washington Hospital in 2017. She had no insurance, was making $11 an hour—and was entitled to “free care” under the hospital’s criteria. An uninsured person earning less than $25,000 a year qualifies, according to MWH’s financial assistance policy.
Smith said no one ever said anything to her about the assistance. Likewise, she didn’t know her wages had been garnished—she was losing $285 from each two-week paycheck—until she asked her employer about it. Employers are ordered by the court to garnish an employee’s paycheck and send the money to the company to which it’s owed.
In court Friday, Smith said she’s gotten enrolled in Medicaid. Her last paycheck wasn’t garnished, and during the court session, she was called forward and told her case had been dismissed altogether.
Smith has paid $3,000 toward her bill and doesn’t know how much remains, or if she can still apply for assistance.
“I get nervous talking to people,” she said, adding that when billing officials use “big words” that she doesn’t understand, “they get mad” and she gets even more anxious.
A second person at court Friday also had his garnishment dismissed. Yet a third man, who said more had been taken from his paycheck than what the hospital accounted for, will continue having his paychecks garnished, according to court documents.
For years, Fredericksburg General District Court has set aside the second Friday of each month for the “hospital docket” and its volume of cases. On Friday, there were 264 cases on the docket, and people showed up only for seven in which trials were scheduled.
Often, judgments are made against people when they don’t attend court, and the action leads to their wages being garnished.
As Judge Archer Yeats III told one man that his case had been “non-suited, or dropped, at least for today,” the man asked several times if he’d have to come back to court again.
The judge said there are rules about refiling such lawsuits after they’ve been suspended, but told the man he didn’t have to worry about that today. When the man still lingered, the judge said: “Thank you, sir, you may go.”
Silverstein watched the proceedings, which lasted less than 15 minutes. “Most of these people don’t know what just happened,” he said.
Also in court on Friday were Ann Kloeckner, executive director of Legal Aid Works, and two lawyers who want to help Kirchgessner with the health care-related cases. They talked about strategies and educating consumers on their rights, especially when collection agencies are pursuing them.
Kloeckner pointed out that MWH’s suspension of lawsuits doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t resume the legal action.
“Perhaps they move to fight another day,” she said.