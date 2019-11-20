The same night that King George County officials finalized plans to build a new courthouse—after yet another debate about its size—the Board of Supervisors also approved plans to lease offices outside the county complex for its workers.
Several issues are driving the need for change. Foremost is the aging courthouse building, the oldest part of which was built in 1922. For years, those who work there or bring prisoners to its courtrooms have pleaded their cases for more room, better security and increased protection for judges and jurors—who have to use the same hallways as defendants.
“The current facility has been woefully inadequate for a number of years,” said Circuit Court Clerk Vic Mason.
At the same time, the county faces other space quandaries. The General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year to allow voters to cast absentee ballots the week leading up to the 2020 presidential election without giving a reason as to why they need to vote early. King George officials estimate that 2,700 of the 13,500 people expected to vote next November might cast absentee ballots, with as many as 506 crowding into the General Registrar’s office the Saturday before the election.
“That space simply cannot accommodate the increased traffic,” County Administrator Neiman Young told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
In addition, supervisors say they once more need a full-time county attorney. They’ve contracted with a Richmond firm to provide services, as needed, for four years, but increased demands from the King George County Service Authority are “enough to keep one attorney engaged full time,” Young said.
The service authority had been out of compliance with state and federal requirements. When consent orders were issued last year to get things back on track, King George had to have an attorney at the table, Young said.
After deciding to hire a full-time attorney, the next question was where would the lawyer and a paralegal work? There are no empty offices in the county office building, known as the Revercomb Building.
“The county is starving for office space,” Young said.
SIZE MATTERS
Supervisors decided last month to proceed with plans to build a 50,000-square-foot courthouse in the Government Complex on State Route 3 next to the Sheriff’s Office. The new building would cost about $23 million.
The board had debated a bigger building. In 2017, an architect presented four options to replace the crowded and outdated facility, and Mason said all those who work in the building preferred a 63,000-square-foot, two-story building.
As the current Board of Supervisors debated the plans, Supervisor Cathy Binder lobbied for the larger space. She had toured courthouses in Fredericksburg and the counties of Westmoreland and Hanover, and said she realized space needs look much different in person than on paper. She advocated for dedicated spaces for juror needs, staff and flow of prisoners. Building the smaller option will “just push spacing needs off into the future, and in the end, cost citizens more money in the long run,” Binder said.
She was in the minority in October, when the board completed its capital improvement plan. On Tuesday, when the supervisors were ready to vote on the plan’s approval, Supervisor Richard Granger brought up the size issue again. He feared that if the county didn’t build the bigger facility now, it would cost more later.
“It’s a matter of being penny wise and pound foolish,” he said.
Young asked board members to make up their minds because he’d already sent out a request for design bids to architects around the state.
Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. said he’d been wrestling with the decision and realized “the impact is beyond huge.” He also acknowledged other infrastructure needs, including a new fire station in Dahlgren and improved space for the preschool program.
“All these things need to be addressed, not, like in 10 years, but now, essentially,” Jenkins said.
Binder again stressed her passion for the project, and Supervisor Ruby Brabo countered that the board had to consider all interests.
Supervisor Chairman Jeff Bueche pointed out the smaller building would offer room for expansion, as needed, and would save about $7 million that could be used for other needs. Everyone except Binder agreed with that premise, and the board voted 4–1 for the 50,000 square-foot courthouse.
AN ONGOING CYCLE
To accommodate needs in the Revercomb Building, the general registrar will swap office space with the treasurer’s office. Both have similar square footage, but the treasurer’s office has more open area that can accommodate the traffic, Young said. There’s a large safe in the treasurer’s office where voting machines can be stored and a separate office where voters can talk privately with registrar workers.
The board approved leasing the second floor of a building, in front of the Food Lion on Route 3, for departments that don’t interact with the public. That includes IT workers, an engineer and inspector. The 2,720 square-foot space will cost $2,500 a month or 92 cents per square foot, which Young said was well below the market price of comparable sites.
Groundbreaking for the new courthouse could occur by late 2022, and that facility will free up another 24,000 square feet of office space, Young said. There’s been a mold problem in the building, and he’d like to consult with contractors to determine if the problem can be taken care of, once and for all, by gutting the building after staff has vacated.
If so, then he suggested repurposing the space for county workers so all offices would be in the same complex.
It’s just one more infrastructure need. “The cycle never ends,” Bueche said.
