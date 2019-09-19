The proposal to turn a defunct golf course into a campground “with ancillary uses,” such as shooting ranges for pistols, rifles and shotguns, has been revised and resubmitted to King George County officials.
The Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to forward the application from Freedom Outdoor Hunt Club to the Planning Commission. Planners will hold a public hearing—the earliest date would be November—make a recommendation, then send the matter to the Board of Supervisors, who will have a second public hearing before making a decision.
Brothers Mike and Chris Ognek are seeking a special exception for the project. The 236-acre parcel is zoned limited agricultural, and campgrounds are allowed on such property. Shooting ranges are not one of the by-right uses, Supervisor Richard Granger said.
Some of the same residents who have spoken against the proposal since they first heard about it more than a year ago again fired rounds of complaints on Tuesday. Six people said the sound of gunfire seven days a week would disrupt the peaceful setting of the former Cameron Hills Golf Course off Salem Church Road, about halfway between U.S. 301 and the Westmoreland County line.
“To sum it up simply, the quiet is a rare thing to be treasured,” said resident Linda Petersen, adding that “once lost, it cannot be regained.”
Residents Rob Neal and Vera Means said Freedom Hunt was trying to disguise the real purpose of the project by focusing on the 30 short-term primitive campsites planned instead of the firing ranges. Plans call for 10 stations for pistols, 10 to 12 for rifles and one for shotguns.
“I think everybody knows from the beginning that this is not about a campground,” Neal said. “This is about a shooting range.”
In the application, the Ogneks, operating as 17 O LLC, state that the topic of guns and shooting has dominated the conversation about the project. The brothers said they’ve received “overwhelming positive support for the plans,” except for a “small but vocal contingent” of opponents.
The Ogneks’ application also notes that some of the speakers at public meetings have said they have shooting ranges on their property. The notion that opponents can have people over to shoot at targets in their backyard, but the same activities should be prohibited at Freedom Hunt Outdoor Club “is wholly inconsistent with property rights, equal treatment under the law and fair dealings,” the application states.
Less than 4 percent of the property will be designated for the shooting ranges, according to the application. Hunt club officials conducted internal sound tests within the property limits and easily complied with the county’s noise ordinance, the application states.
In most cases, the sound level from the discharge of firearms was about 57 decibels, below ambient sound. And that was without sound-abatement measures, which the Ogneks described as “the single largest expense we will incur for this project.”
Resident John Wheeler, who doesn’t live near the proposed campground and range, said he opposed it because of the negative impacts it would have on those who do. He and his neighbor both have ranges on their properties and acknowledged the inevitable noise.
“It’s a disconcerting sound” if you’re not the shooter, he said.
The sole purpose of the project’s presentation by Community Development Director Brad Hudson was so the supervisors could decide if they wanted to send the matter to planners or bypass them.
Supervisors unanimously agreed to send it to the planners, who serve in an advisory capacity, for their recommendation.
The Ogneks’ company bought the golf course in June 2018 for $850,000, according to county records.
The brothers plan a two-phased approach to the project. The first will include the campsites, improvements to the clubhouse and ranges for firearms, archery and golf. The second phase includes a ropes course, treehouses, observatory, barn-style venue building, sports arena pool and plot farming.
The Ogneks initially considered campsites for recreational vehicles, but withdrew that offering out of concern for residents, who were concerned about the traffic the RVs would generate on Salem Church Road.
Engineers for the Ogneks addressed the proposed traffic created by the other planned offerings.
“In general, traffic is expected to be significantly less than the golf course operations, which saw an average of 20,000 rounds of golf played per year,” the application states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.