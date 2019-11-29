Discussions about sewer and water problems sometimes go so deep in the weeds, it can be hard to grasp their meaning.
That’s not the case with an equipment issue facing the King George County Service Authority. Of 35 pump stations that handle raw sewage collected in underground pipes, 31 don’t comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality standards.
They lack features that could prevent nasty mishaps during emergencies such as electrical outages. Mike Bennett, chairman of the Service Authority’s Board of Directors, made the possible side effects crystal clear in March when the board started discussing the problem.
“As I understand it, we’ve got to have alarms and backup generators [on pump stations] in case of power failure so we don’t have raw sewage spewing, is that right?” he asked.
That is the case and one reason—an order from DEQ is another—the Service Authority will spend about $1 million to fix the problems. The engineering firm of Wiley Wilson in Richmond on Nov. 19 presented a three-phase plan that spreads the work over five years. It includes five new generators—which start at about $91,000 each—as well as other equipment needed to send alerts and alarms about possible problems.
Bennett urged fellow board members to approve the plan, which they did unanimously, even though the report wasn’t due until Wednesday.
“It would be great to give DEQ something early, for once in our lives,” he said, referring to past fines the authority received because a previous administrator ignored repeated violation warnings from the state and filed reports late, if he filed them at all.
General Manager Jonathon Weakley concurred with the significance of the early submission. “It builds on our relationship with DEQ,” he said.
The first phase of the pump station plan has a $314,000 price tag and calls for addressing as many problems as possible, including the needed alarms and test functions for 28 pump stations. It also includes two new generators and a fence around one facility.
It will fix about 70 percent of the compliance issues with pump stations, according to Weakley. That should allow the authority to spread the more complicated and expensive repairs over the next four years, he said.
Weakley said he will try to address most of the first phase within the authority’s annual budget for the current year and next one. Also, the authority has three in-house generators that can be used instead of buying all new ones so “this will help drive down the cost,” he added.
Fixing the remaining problems will be more complicated. Three of the sites where pump stations are located appear to be in easements, and it’s not clear who owns the land on which another six stations are situated.
In addition, at least two of the stations owned by the Service Authority must be relocated because they’re in a flood plain.
The authority plans to hire a local title-search agency to look into the issues of ownership and easements, officials said.
“The plan is, we’re going to start that in the first year, then we may have to get an easement, and that’s going to make more sophisticated legal work,” Bennett said.
