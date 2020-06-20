The worst COVID-19 outbreak in the local health district has claimed the life of a 10th nursing home resident.
A death of a white woman in her 70s, who had lived at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County, was reported Saturday by the state health department. Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday agreed to let the state identify facilities where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, after saying for three months that the businesses were entitled to the same privacy protections under the state code as individuals.
The Carriage Hill outbreak has claimed 10 elderly people and infected another 77 residents and staff members. It’s also caused a surge in local virus-related fatalities; of the 33 deaths in the Rappahannock Area Health District, 20 have been from Spotsylvania. That’s compared to five from Stafford County and four each from Caroline and King George counties. No one has died from the virus in Fredericksburg.
Another local outbreak has impacted people on the opposite end of the age spectrum. Five James Monroe High School students who participated in a social-distancing graduation ceremony on Monday have tested positive for the virus. Several parents who contacted The Free Lance–Star, but didn’t want to be quoted, said a group of about 20 students had been to Myrtle Beach the week before the ceremonies, including some or all of those who tested positive.
City School Superintendent Marci Catlett sent out a letter Friday about the positive cases, saying “the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff at the event is considered low.” The local health district is continuing its investigation into the cases and will work with the school district to identify those who may have been infected, said Allison Balmes-John, district spokesperson.
The number of people, across all age groups, who have tested positive for the virus continues to grow, probably as a result of several factors, including more tests available and more people out and about as the state has relaxed its shutdown regulations. But as the past three months have demonstrated, the virus impacts different ages in a vastly different manner.
To date, 288 people in the local health district age 19 and under have tested positive for the virus. Three of them have gotten sick enough to warrant hospital care.
It’s a different story for the oldest people in the community. Fewer have tested positive—to date, 172 people age 70 and over have had confirmed cases—but 51 of them had to be put in the hospital due to serious symptoms from the respiratory disease. Twenty-two of them have died.
As of Saturday, there were 2,255 cases of COVID-19 in the local health district, with 920 in Stafford; 891 in Spotsylvania; 223 in Fredericksburg; 125 in Caroline and 96 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 794 cases in Culpeper County; 403 in Fauquier County; 137 in Orange County; and 88 in Westmoreland County. Saturday marked the first time in almost a week that Westmoreland had reported a new case.
Statewide, there were 57,443 cases and 1,607 deaths associated with COVID-19.
