As the coronavirus continues to create what seems like a roller-coaster ride of emotions and responses, more testing sites have opened in the Fredericksburg area and a Spotsylvania County man in his 50s has become the 17th local fatality from the disease.
While it’s not known if the man had underlying health conditions, his death marks the fourth time someone under 60 has died from the novel coronavirus in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
“It just goes to show you that this coronavirus is very serious in every single age group. You can be infected regardless of your age group,” Dr. Michael McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during a recent town hall. “That’s very important for everyone to recognize.”
At the time, McDermott and other hospital officials were talking about two local children whose conditions were serious enough to require hospitalization. They were among 143 people in the local health district who were so sickened by the virus that they needed hospital care.
The majority—or 81 patients—were like the Spotsylvania man whose death was reported Thursday. They were not over 60, the age group considered most vulnerable.
The 17th local death comes as Virginia continues its gradual reopening, Gov. Ralph Northam is requiring everyone to wear face coverings inside public buildings and businesses and the virus continues on what seems like an up-and-down course.
“The COVID-19 response really has felt like a roller coaster,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “There have been many days in which I think things are starting to settle down and we’re finally getting ‘over the hump,’ and then the next day, something new will come up that needs to be addressed: new outbreaks, additional deaths, new CDC guidance.”
For instance, local cases continued their rise between Wednesday and Thursday—there were 38 new ones—but the number of people requiring hospitalization has remained low enough that the three local hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed with patients.
Officials have stressed the disease’s low mortality rate; locally, about 1 percent of those infected have died. But to the 17 families who’ve suffered losses, the deaths are more than numbers on a chart.
Robin Burner, whose father, Garry Lee Burner of Caroline County, died May 7, acknowledged the heartbreak in a recent interview. She said the loss was especially hard on her mother, Karen.
“He was her whole life; they had been together since she was 16,” Robin Burner said. “She’s lost without him.”
Because the virus never existed before, everyone is susceptible, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district, who said he wasn’t surprised by the number of peaks and valleys.
“This is a roller coaster that will go on for months as this disease becomes endemic in our community,” he said. “We have to learn to work with the roller coaster and learn to live with this virus.”
Another up-and-down measurement has been the local health district’s rate of positive testing. The state’s chart showing the positivity rate in May looks like a mountain ridge, with its low of 12 percent and high of almost 20 percent, all within weeks.
Public health officials have said rates above 10 percent indicate there’s not enough testing available. But new sites are coming online; starting Friday, CVS Health is opening 39 locations across Virginia where residents can get drive-thru testing.
Five of the pharmacies are in the Fredericksburg area, including one each in the city and Stafford County and three in Spotsylvania. The new sites are part of the company’s plans to open 1,000 locations for testing—all done outside in the parking lot—by the end of May.
The addition of CVS Pharmacy sites brings to almost 30 the number of facilities in the Fredericksburg area that are providing testing. Many require a doctor’s prescription or that patients meet certain criteria. Patients call or go online to be screened and make appointments.
The sites include numerous branches of Mary Washington Healthcare, NextCare Urgent Care and Primary and Urgent Care throughout the region. There’s also Kaiser Permanente–Fredericksburg, BetterMed Urgent Care in Spotsylvania, Preferred Pediatrics in Spotsylvania, Aquia Medical & Urgent Care in North Stafford, Optimum Care in North Stafford, Patient First Garrisonville Urgent Care, KidMed Urgent Care Stafford, Centercare Urgent Care in King George, PACS Urgent Care in Ruther Glen and UrgentCare Travel in Ruther Glen.
A list of sites is available through the Virginia Department of Health at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/. The list includes locations, phone numbers and links to company websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.