The Spotsylvania County man whose death was reported Thursday as the 17th confirmed fatality from COVID-19 was the second Hispanic in the Rappahannock Area Health District to die from the novel coronavirus.
The man was in his 50s. The death of a Hispanic woman in her 40s was reported May 12. Lab reports sent to the Virginia Department of Health have reported patient ethnicity in only two-thirds of the local virus cases, and Hispanics make up more than half of the positive cases among those whose heritage is listed.
As of Friday, there were 1,448 cases in the local health district, an increase of 29 new cases from the previous day. There were 681 cases in Stafford County; 500 in Spotsylvania County; 147 in Fredericksburg; 62 in King George County; and 58 in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 666 cases in Culpeper County; 308 in Fauquier County; 97 in Orange County; and 63 in Westmoreland County. Six people have died from the virus in both Culpeper and Fauquier; and there’s been one death in both Orange and Westmoreland.
Virginia reported 42,533 cases and 1,358 COVID-19 deaths, as of Friday.
—Cathy Dyson
