A white man in his 70s has become the 19th confirmed fatality of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The death of the Caroline County man—the locality’s fourth—was reported on Thursday, along with three new outbreaks from the disease. A retail store, clinic and cleaning company each had three to five workers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health district.
Even though outbreaks have occurred where people eat, shop and receive medical care, health district officials do not identify them or name the locality in which they operate. Officials cite a section of the state code that affords businesses—be they long-term care facilities or fast-food places—the same protection of privacy during a public health crisis as individuals.
When readers report incidents of positive tests to The Free Lance–Star and the newspaper can verify them with a company’s corporate office or local representative, then they’re identified in stories.
To date, there have been 15 virus outbreaks involving 88 people in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Seven outbreaks were reported on Wednesday and Thursday.
The state website on Thursday also listed a death in Fredericksburg, but that turned out to be a reporting error, according to the local health district. To date, the city is the only locality in the health district that has not recorded a fatality associated with the virus.
During an online session Thursday about caregivers for the elderly, Balmes–John said officials “continue to see widespread community transmission. With every new case of COVID-19 popping up, we can’t draw a direct link to someone who has it, which leads us to believe they picked it up from somewhere in the community.”
She and other officials have mentioned ways to figure out how to live with the highly contagious virus as the state enters the second phase of its reopening plan. Balmes–John suggested the biggest method of prevention is for those who are sick to stay home.
But that can be tricky, because the virus doesn’t always exhibit symptoms such as a raging fever or painful shortness of breath. That’s why public health officials asked people to carefully monitor their health and wellness.
“If you have a subtle cough or a low-grade fever, we’re really encouraging people to stay home,” she said. “If you have any reason to believe you might be infected, it’s really important to stay home and keep those germs to yourself.”
