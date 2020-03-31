Of the 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area, 20 of them were milder cases that didn’t require hospitalization, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Those patients “are recovering or have recovered at home in isolation,” said Allison Balmes John, spokesperson for the local health district.
Those recuperating include a member of the University of Mary Washington community. An advisory on the UMW website Tuesday said a person who worked in Lee Hall, and hasn’t been on campus since March 17, tested positive. The person had mild symptoms and is recuperating at home.
UMW planned to close Lee Hall on Tuesday night for thorough cleaning, according to the notice. The building includes the campus bookstore, the Student Services Center and other administrative offices.
As of Tuesday, Stafford County had 24 cases, followed by Spotsylvania County with eight, King George County with three and Fredericksburg with one. Previous reports stated there were two city cases, but when the local health district reviewed information, officials learned one of them is a Stafford resident, Balmes John said.
Tuesday’s daily report to The Free Lance–Star included more information about the 36 patients’ hospital stays, because Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the RAHD, believes it’s important to give a “complete picture of what’s going on” and not just focus on the “count of those who are diseased.”
Sixteen of the local district’s 36 patients had to be admitted to the hospital. Five of them have been discharged.
Stern has stressed that 80 to 85 percent of those who get sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus will recover without any problem. But because the virus is highly infectious—it’s “novel” or new, so no one has immunity—it spreads easily, putting the elderly and those with underlying conditions at high risk.
That’s why health and government officials across the state and nation stress the need for people to practice social distancing to stop the spread.
“Folks get into this way of thinking, ‘This thing is out there and it’s gonna harm me somehow, I gotta run, I gotta do something,’” Stern said. “The more we talk about how this disease is transmitted and what ways we can protect ourselves and our community, the better we will be.”
Meanwhile, Virginia’s caseload continues to climb. There were 1,250 confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday and 165 people had been hospitalized. There have been 27 deaths, according to the state website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.