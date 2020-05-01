As his friends looked on from at least six feet away—many of them wearing their graduation caps—Riverbend High School senior Justin Guhl tossed his gold honors tassel onto the hopscotch board he’d drawn with chalk in his parking space at the school’s parking lot.
“You could hear [the friends] debating, ‘Wait, how do you play this again?’ ” Justin’s mom, Heather Guhl, said. “They’d forgotten what they’d learned in kindergarten. They laughed at each other that way.”
Decorating their assigned parking spaces is a senior year tradition and Justin drew the hopscotch board last fall.
On Tuesday evening, it offered a way for the Spotsylvania seniors to celebrate their graduation together, while apart.
“There were a couple of moms on the fringes, reminding them to stay in their cars,” Guhl said. “At about 10 p.m, they were still there in their cars, talking to each other out of their sun roofs. We couldn’t make them leave.”
Every night this week, Spotsylvania County Public Schools honored the class of 2020 by lighting up the stadiums at all five county high schools starting at 8:20 p.m.—which is 20:20 in military time.
“We needed to shoo him out there to see this lovely thing [the school division is] doing for him,” Guhl said.
Justin also wanted to get together with his friends and the hopscotch game was a way to combine everything in a safe way.
“The kids were really itching to see each other again since they had to leave school so abruptly,” Guhl said. “So we talked about it and Justin remembered his parking space with hopscotch, and since that’s an individual game, they could take turns playing it.”
Guhl said her family had made “major plans” to celebrate Justin’s graduation, including a crab feast and a trip to Germany. Justin is enrolled at George Mason University for the fall semester, but whether he’ll be able to attend in person is still up in the air.
“They can’t make any long-term plans,” Guhl said. “So [this game] was a short-term plan he could make that hopefully brought him some happiness and closure.”
